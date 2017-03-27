iPhone 7S, 7S Plus Rumors: 3D Cameras, Qi Wireless Charging, And An A11 Chip

While unconfirmed by Apple, speculations are high that its next-generation smartphones would be comprised of the all-powerful and revolutionary iPhone 8/iPhone Edition and two less overwhelming devices, the iPhone 7S and the iPhone 7S Plus. With most of the rumors surrounding the upcoming devices being focused on the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition, here are a number of notable rumors that have emerged about the features of Apple’s other iPhones for 2017.

Rumors about the iPhone 7S and the iPhone 7S Plus are quite scarce, due to the massive amount of speculations that are being directed at the company’s halo device for the year, the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition. Despite this, however, what rumors are currently stating about Apple’s two other handsets are rather encouraging.

One thing that Apple fans will definitely appreciate is the fact that the iPhone 7S and the iPhone 7S Plus, while more affordable compared to the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition, would most likely feature the same processor as its more expensive sibling. Currently, rumors are high that the Cupertino-based tech giant would be equipping all its 2017 smartphones with its latest-generation mobile processor, the rumored A11 Fusion chip, according to a TechRadar report.

September will be Apples biggest month with Apple releasing the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s#Apple #iPhone7 #iPhone8 pic.twitter.com/3Jw7dzYQ2x — SamTheAppleGeek (@Sam_Kuzemka) March 26, 2017

Considering that the iPhone 7S and the iPhone 7S Plus would have the same chip as the more expensive iPhone 8/iPhone Edition, Apple’s less costly handsets appear to be quite a steal. After all, Apple’s processors have earned the reputation for being extremely robust in benchmark tests. Thus, despite not being the tech giant’s halo device for the year, it is quite certain that the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus would be industry-leading in terms of real-world performance.

Paired with the device’s rumored 3GB of RAM, the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus would most likely be able to perform at the same levels as the current leaders in the mobile industry, such as the upcoming Galaxy S8 and its own sibling, the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition. Apple, after all, has all but mastered the art of optimizing its devices’ software with its hardware.

One particular feature that has been pretty persistent in the rumor mill involves the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus’ wireless charging capabilities. Over the last few months, speculations were high that all of Apple’s 2017 iPhones would be equipped with some form of wireless charging. Apple, for its part, appears to be feeding this very rumor, as the Cupertino-based tech giant has recently joined the Wireless Power Consortium, a group that is geared towards the mass adoption of wireless charging standards.

Rumors are also high that the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition would be the only Apple smartphone that would feature a fresh new design. This means that the iPhone 7S and the iPhone 7S Plus would most likely end up featuring the same frame as its direct predecessors, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. While this has been a point of disappointment for fans of the upcoming device, rumors are high that Apple would equip the two 7S devices with notable upgrades that could make the smartphones attractive enough to warrant a purchase from consumers.

Among these upgrades is rumored to be focused on the device’s camera. According to a MacWorld report, speculations are high that Apple is designing a special 3D camera for the iPhone 7S and the iPhone 7S Plus. According to speculations, this 3D camera would be utilized by the iPhone 7S and the iPhone 7S Plus to perform advanced security and AR functions. With these features, Apple’s two, lower-cost iPhones for 2017 might just hit the sweet spot for consumers this year.

The iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus are speculated to be revealed at the same event as the iPhone 8/iPhone Edition. Thus, rumors are high that the two devices would be unveiled sometime in September this year.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]