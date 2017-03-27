‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Laura Turns To Sonny And Jason Fears For His Kids

General Hospital spoilers are promising fans another great week ahead. Things have began picking up around Port Charles in anticipation of May sweeps. As March closes out and April comes roaring in, there will be plenty of exciting things for General Hospital fans to chat about.

The situation surrounding Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is still very touchy. When Laura (Genie Francis) saw her talking to Michael (Chad Duell) with Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez), she immediately assumed there was a goldmine of information. When Michael wouldn’t give her what she was looking for, Laura decided to go for the next best thing. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Laura will be visiting her old pal Sonny (Maurice Benard) looking for dirt on Nelle. She believes this is one way to stick it to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Nina (Michelle Stafford) without putting Lulu (Emme Rylan) in danger of losing access to Charlotte. Sonny isn’t one to talk about his personal life and while he may give Laura a warning about her, the details will likely not be told.

Thank you #MarkTeschner & #generalhospital for making this ugly duckling feel pretty fantastic about herself and inviting me to read for you. I had a blast. My Grandpa would have been so proud. This was his absolute favorite show! A post shared by Noa Dori (@noadori_the_artist) on Mar 24, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) will be back on General Hospital this week as well. The writers have decided that since Olivia Jerome (Tonja Walker) has covered the bombing portion of Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) death, it is time to address the pill swap Ava (Maura West) did to his meds. According to She Knows Soaps, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Ava will be paying a hefty price for Lucy’s silence on the pill swap. Initially, it appears that Lucy will approach Ava with something she needs or wants and will blackmail her into doing what is needed. By mid-week, the two will have figured out their issues and Ava will be assured that Lucy’s silence is definite. Unfortunately, more General Hospital rumors indicate that Sonny will catch wind of what Ava did and end up possibly handling things on his own.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) is going to be launching an investigation. This was revealed by General Hospital spoilers, though no specific details into what have been revealed. Fans are speculating this will lead into May sweeps and a visit back to Cassadine Island to find out what happened to Jake (Hudson West) when Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) held him captive. Jason (Billy Miller) will become worried about his son, which is likely going to trigger the investigation. It is not yet clear who will be heading to Greece, but fans are hoping Curtis (Donnell Turner) will help his friend with this situation. Jason is worried about the safety of his entire family after everything happened with Olivia Jerome. With Julian (William deVry) possibly still alive, he is ready to take any precautions necessary to ensure everyone he loves is protected.

Things are settling down for Jason and Sam now that they are finally home from the hospital. If anyone deserves a reprive, it's those two. #Jasam #GH #GeneralHospital #EmilyScout A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Mar 24, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

There is going to be a lot happening on General Hospital this week that will connect to May sweeps. It was announced a few weeks ago that Ingo Rademacher would return as Jasper Jacks and he will appear the following week. General Hospital spoilers have alluded to the fact that he is heavily involved in Nelle’s kidney being taken and given to Joss (Eden McCoy), which will be revealed when he arrives back in Port Charles. Some fans are hopeful that Carly (Laura Wright) may reunite with her ex-husband amid the split from Sonny. While it could be possible, Rademacher isn’t back full-time so it would only be a brief affair. As the week in Port Charles begins, the residents are going to be busy trying to dig up secrets, issuing blackmail, and searching to unravel the horros of the past. General Hospital spoilers are looking more intense as the weeks go on and fans are excited to see where the writing is headed.

