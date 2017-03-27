‘Legion’ Second Season: Will Patrick Stewart Make A Cameo Appearance Next Year?

For fans of superhero television, the news that a Legion second season has been green lit by FX came as no surprise. This show – while not getting massive ratings yet – is breaking new ground in just what a comic book-based series can be. But one of the more interesting facets of Legion is the connection it has to the canon in X-Men comics. As reported by Fansided, it’s this connection that makes a Legion cameo by Patrick Stewart next year a possibility.

The main character of Legion – David Haller – is a young man in his 30s who was diagnosed early on in life as a schizophrenic because of the various “voices” he heard. As a result, he’s been in multiple psychiatric institutions, and has now just entered another one.

However, regular viewers of the show know that this character is far more than just someone with a mental problem. David is – like the X-Men in the rest of the X-Men universe – a mutant with amazing powers. In fact, he is said on the show to be one of the most powerful mutants in existence.

In the culminating finale that the most recent trailer looked at, David is described as a “world breaker.” This means he has the capacity – if he could control it – to cause unbelievable devastation on a global scale. Those who are familiar with the X-Men movies alone might recognize certain similarities between the power levels of this character and Patrick Stewart’s Professor X in the films.

More serious comic book nerds know that in the comics themselves, Professor X – a.k.a. Charles Xavier – is in fact David’s father. In a complex and somewhat soap opera-ish chain of events, Charles becomes separated from his young son and only encounters him much later in life.

In the meantime, a powerful entity known as The Shadow King has entered into David’s body and is in part responsible for his erratic behavior. This is where the possibility for a Patrick Stewart cameo – or even full episode role – in Legion could occur.

Professor X could be brought in on Legion to help David finally rid himself of The Shadow King – or to at least imprison him internally as Xavier has done for other characters in the comics – such as Jean Grey’s Phoenix persona. Of course, whether the show could actually afford to bring in Patrick Stewart is another question entirely. Superstars don’t come cheap, and Stewart is riding high after his highly acclaimed portrayal of Professor X in the latest Logan X-Men film.

