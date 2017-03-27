Zara Larsson Calls Out Karlie Kloss And Taylor Swift In New Interview

Zara Larsson is more than just a Swedish-born pop star. She is a young star who is outspoken about feminism and women’s rights on social media. Zara made headlines when she posted a photo of a condom on her leg in response to men who claim they’re “too big” to wear one.

Larsson achieved fame at the age of 10 and went platinum five years later thanks to her breakout hit “Lush Life.” At just the young age of 19, she’s taking the pop world by storm. She finally dropped her debut album, So Good. In a new interview with iNews’ Jessica Barrett, Larsson talks about why she’s so “woke” and honest on social media.

While Zara is outspoken on social media, she says she doesn’t want to be seen as a role model. She also doesn’t see herself as the next Taylor Swift. She would rather emulate her style and voice after Rihanna. Zara even thinks it’s a compliment when people tell her she sounds like the “Work” singer.

“That’s just not who I am as a person. And that’s reflected in my music a little bit, but it’s not like I’m trying to make a feminist album. In a way, it kind of is – it’s very empowering, and it’s fun. The people I think of when I’m making music are young women, like myself, so it’s definitely very uplifting. My song ‘Make that Money Girl’ – that attitude flavors the whole album.”

“On Twitter and Instagram and in my personal life I’m very outspoken and vocal about what I think,” she said. “I’ll post pics of myself drinking, having a good time on a night out. That’s not being a bad person. To me, it’s way more important to treat people with respect, or care about LGBTQ.”

Larsson was also not afraid to call out Swift’s BFF Karlie Kloss. The model caused controversy when she posed as a geisha in the March 2017 issue of U.S. Vogue. Kloss took to social media to apologize shortly after the editorial surfaced. Larsson said that not only models but also fashion magazines should be aware of serious topics like cultural appropriation.

“I think a lot of magazines can do a bit more than what they’re doing. I also saw Karlie Kloss in Vogue, she was dressed as a geisha for six pages…but she’s white. Teen Vogue would never do that. You can’t just put a supermodel in an outfit because you think it’s cute and not care what it is or what it’s for, or that you need to be educated for years to be a geisha. Magazines need to take more responsibility.”

This isn’t the first time she has called out the famous ladies. Zara thinks Taylor Swift’s ongoing feud with Katy Perry is “shady” and says that female pop stars should support each other. Swift hinted in her 2014 Rolling Sone cover story that Katy Perry stole three of her backup dancers from her Red Tour in 2012. In an interview with Britain’s I newspaper, Zara called out the “Bad Blood” singer for talking about the feud.

“I’m not in the Taylor Swift squad. I really don’t care about that Taylor Swift-Katy Perry beef. That’s shady. I don’t feed into the negativity. It’s sad when women in the industry are having a beef, especially when it’s so male-dominated. What you do is uplift each other.”

She’s hoping that her new album is “empowering” and “inspiring” to young women. Larsson said that she would love to collaborate with Charli XCX one day. So far, she’s only worked with male collaborators like Tinie Tempah and MNEK, according to SundayWorld.com.

“I would love to. I think she is amazing,” Larsson said about Charli XCX. “I love her sound and she is a great person as well. Of all the collaborations, I’ve been doing, they’ve all been with guys. So I would love to do something girl power.”

