E3 2017 Expected To Be Big For Nintendo, President Of Nintendo Says

As always, gamers and fans alike are waiting for the next big gaming reveal. With E3 on the way, it’s no secret that developers are looking to surprise and delight.

It looks as though Nintendo is confident that their portion of the E3 presentation is going to be huge. In a report by GameSpot, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime is stating that Nintendo has “big things” in store for us. We’ve already seen the Nintendo Switch come to fruition. What more could Nintendo be bringing to the table for both its older and newer consumers?

Fils-Aime had this to say when addressing E3.

“E3 is always a big time for Nintendo,” he began. “We look at each E3 as a unique opportunity to tell our story. And we’re gonna have a big E3 this year. We’re going to be showcasing a variety of games.”

Nintendo isn’t exactly known for too much variety. It’s safe to say that quite a bit of their games have been geared toward younger ages. Super Mario is perhaps their most iconic title. Could we be seeing other games that shy away from the safety net of Nintendo’s past releases?

Of course, there were no specifics as to what we would see when Nintendo takes the stage at E3. However, it’s safe to say that the Nintendo Switch is going to be one of the company’s main focuses. With The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild released, it’s going to take quite a bit of effort to top Link’s grand adventure.

“I’m not gonna tell you all of the various games and all of our little secrets for E3, but I can tell you that E3 is going to be a major opportunity for us to showcase not only Nintendo Switch, but also content coming to Nintendo 3DS,” Reggie stated.

The Nintendo 3DS is another of Nintendo’s successful devices, sporting titles such as Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon on top of other well-known titles. We’re guaranteed to see multiple kiosks and stands where new games can be tried and previewed. It’s a smart move, what with E3 being open to the public this year.

According to Press Start, 2015 was the worst of Nintendo’s E3 showings. There was also the fact that the Nintendo Switch hadn’t been revealed during previous E3 presentations, giving fans reason to speculate as to the success of Nintendo’s ability to deliver.

President Fils-Aime had this to say in regards to the video game industry.

“I think anyone who says they know where this industry is going is really not knowledgeable about the industry, given that at its heart, it’s all about innovation and creativity,” he said.

Innovation and creativity have always been at the forefront of Nintendo’s drive. We’ve seen innovative systems and creations such as the Nintendo Wii and Wii Fit. If these are any indication as to what we could see at E3, it’s hard to pinpoint what Nintendo will pull from their bag of creativity this time.

Ultimately, it’s a bold claim for President Fils-Aime to imply a big year for Nintendo. Microsoft and Sony are undoubtedly on the heels of the company to present their own creations, so the competition will certainly be fierce. With the Nintendo Switch fresh off the shelves, Nintendo has every opportunity to show us something we’ve yet to see.

E3 will kick off on June 13 of this year, ending on the 15.

Are you excited for Nintendo’s big reveals? Do you believe that the company will stand up to the likes of Sony and Microsoft this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Nintendo]