WWE Spoilers: Goldberg, Lesnar, Undertaker On WrestleMania Go-Home Show of ‘Raw’

There is just one week to go until the biggest event of the year, and that means it is time for the WrestleMania 33 go-home episode of Monday Night Raw and it will be a big one. There is a lot on the table for this week and WWE is really looking at building up any and all last-minute hype for the big pay-per-view (PPV) which is why Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and even The Undertaker will likely appear in Philadelphia.

Over the weekend, the official website of WWE released its preview for Monday Night Raw and they are planning on packing as much as possible into three hours. Virtually every big name on the roster will be in attendance and that means anything is possible to happen before heading to Orlando.

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, under the same roof

At WrestleMania 33, the third and final match between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar is set to take place. When Goldberg won the Universal Championship at Fastlane, it only added more drama to their big match in early April, and fans are really hoping that the next one isn’t as short as their bout at Survivor Series.

On Raw, both of the monstrous behemoths will be in attendance in Philadelphia and are almost bound to cross paths.

Will Seth Rollins sign Triple H’s Hold Harmless Agreement?

No-one really knows if Seth Rollins will be able to compete at WrestleMania 33 due to a knee injury he suffered at the hands of Samoa Joe. Doctors have even appeared on WWE television to say that he is no condition to wrestle and he really shouldn’t get into the ring with the condition of his knee.

That isn’t stopping Triple H, though, and he is prepared to fight Rollins, but he won’t be held responsible for the things he will do.If Rollins agrees to sign a Hold Harmless Agreement saying he can’t sue Triple H or WWE, then, the Non-Sanctioned Match will be on at WrestleMania and it will be brutal.

Can Bayley rebound before WrestleMania‘s Fatal 4-Way Match?

Bayley has overcome a number of huge obstacles to become the Raw Women’s Champion and to hold onto her title but WrestleMania 33 will be her biggest challenge. She doesn’t have to face only one opponent by three of them, and the worst part is that she won’t even have to be the one pinned to lose her title.

Making matters a bit worse is that she is coming off of clean losses to two of her opponents – Sasha Banks and Nia Jax – in recent weeks, and that can’t be good for her mindset.

Raw left without a General Manager

With just two weeks until WWE’s biggest show of the year, Stephanie McMahon fired Mick Foley from his Raw General Manager position last week. Now, Monday nights are without a good bit of leadership and fun, but everyone is wondering who will replace the hardcore legend in his position of authority.

As reported earlier this week by Inquisitr, WWE has been teasing some choices for the next GM ofRaw, but they could be nothing but just speculation. It will be interesting to see if Stephanie McMahon names his successor this week or waits until WrestleMania 33, but being in a wrestling city like Philadelphia means anything is possible to happen.

Can Chris Jericho get even with Kevin Owens following last week’s attack?

On the last Raw, Chris Jericho exposed Kevin Owens for being a lifelong fan of Y2J. While the former WWE Universal Champion’s pride may have been hurt, he is threatening things much worse for Jericho and says that the fans will be “absolutely disturbed” by what he does to the United States Champion.

Has The Undertaker gotten inside Roman Reigns’ head

Roman Reigns and The Undertaker have gone back and forth for weeks now, and both have had the upper-hand at times. Wrestling Rumors reports that WWE is indeed teasing an appearance by Taker on Raw and it would only make sense for him to appear before their huge match on Sunday.

While SmackDown Live does still need to happen on Tuesday evening, the majority of big happenings will take place on the go-home episode of Monday Night Raw. It is likely that the card will be 100 percent finalized and any big surprises taking place before the big PPV will officially come about. With Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, and more under one roof, things could get really crazy even before WrestleMania 33.

