WWE Rumors: Lita Returning to WWE, Could Join SmackDown Women’s Title Match

The SmackDown Women’s Title match is expected to have some surprises, and the WWE Universe has been speculating about who else could be in the match, but the latest rumor is claiming that a WWE Hall of Famer could be joining the match too. As of this writing, Alexa Bliss will defend the championship against Becky Lynch, Carmella, Mickie James, and Natalya. However, more women are expected to be announced.

Naomi is being rumored for a return to SmackDown. Both Emma and former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly have also been mentioned as possible entrants. The current NXT Women’s Champion Asuka could be making her WWE main roster debut on the grandest stage of them all during the match too. The best thing the match has going for it is unpredictability. On paper, any woman of the past could show up in Orlando.

However, there is some speculation that WWE Hall of Famer Lita could also be making her return to WWE for one more match on the grandest stage of them all. Obviously, the title match would gain a huge boost if the former WWE Women’s Champion returned, especially if the Orlando crowd didn’t expect it. The rumor becomes a lot more interesting once you know Lita recently came out of retirement during an MCW event.

Her appearance wasn’t anything too extensive for her. She was a part of an eight-man tag team match on the show, but that could have been a way to knock some of the ring rust off. Lita hasn’t wrestled a real match in WWE in over a decade. Her participation in a multi-woman title match wouldn’t be too much to handle, and it would give all the women in the match a lot of exposure with one of the best female wrestlers of all time.

Based on the participants current announced for the match, Lita trading blows with Mickie James on the grandest stage of them all sounds great. Not only that, WWE could just the fans a taste of Lita against many of the current female WWE Superstars on the roster. Becky Lynch and Natalya getting to perform with Lita at Wrestlemania would be great to see, and both women would appreciate the rub of working with her.

Not to mention, Alexa Bliss and Carmella being able to wrestle Lita in their debut at Wrestlemania 33 could be a big deal for them. For instance, if WWE officials are planning to build up Alexa Bliss, having her defeat this collection of women after pinning or submitting a WWE Hall of Famer on the grandest stage of them all would raise her stock significantly as the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

The WWE Universe would be ecstatic to see Lita back inside a WWE ring again. Her initial retirement from WWE back in 2006 was always a little anticlimactic for what she deserved. If someone like Goldberg is able to make a WWE comeback like he has over the past six months, it’s plausible for Lita to do the exact same thing on Raw or SmackDown in 2017. On paper, her run could begin on the grandest stage of them all.

It’s been rumored that Lita could begin a feud with Charlotte. On Raw, that would just be the beginning for her. Obviously, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and others would be interested in matches with the Hall of Famer. But, she may be of more use on SmackDown because she’d help build young talent as a veteran, which the brand is going to need after Nikki Bella retires. The point is Lita may be exactly what the women’s division needs.

