Google Pixel 2 Rumors: Three Updates That Fans Might See This 2017

The Google Pixel proved to be exactly what the tech giant designed to the smartphone to be – a flagship device with premium specs, a stunning build and an equally premium price. Inasmuch as the Pixel and its larger sibling, the Pixel XL are arguably the best mobile phones Google has released, however, both devices still have a lot of room for improvement.

There is no doubt that the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL would see a 2017 release date. A Google executive, for one, has already stated that the tech giant would be following a consistent, cyclical strategy with the release of its smartphones, according to a TechRadar report. Considering that the original Google Pixel and the Google Pixel XL were released October 2016, there is a pretty good chance that the devices’ successors would see an official reveal around October this year.

Rumors about the Google Pixel have begun trickling down to the rumor mill, and what has been teased so far about the upcoming flagship devices are pretty encouraging. Overall, rumors are high that the Google Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL would, just like their predecessors, feature the latest in both hardware and software.

Speculations are high that the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL would be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC and paired with a hefty 6GB of RAM. An improved camera that excels in low-light photography, as well as the latest build of Android O is also rumored to be equipped on the upcoming flagship device.

Here are three of the most rumored (and arguably most-appreciated) improvements that the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL could feature when the smartphones roll out later this year.

Better Screen

The original Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL featured capable screens, though the former featured a rather outdated 1080p panel. This was rather disappointing to fans of the tech giant, especially since raw pixel counts are extremely pertinent when it comes to the use of mobile VR. Considering that Google is trailblazing the mobile virtual reality market with its Daydream platform, it would be pertinent for the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL to feature displays that are comparable or even better than industry-leading QHD panels.

The original Google Pixel XL is already equipped with a QHD display, and it is more than adequate even for VR use. With the impending release of 4K devices such as the Sony Xperia XZ Premium and the rumored 4K-totting Galaxy Note 8, however, Google would be wise to step up its display game and release the next-generation Pixels with, well, more pixels.

Water Resistance

The fact that the original Google Pixel and Pixel XL were not water-resistant was a sore point for many, and it has shown in numerous online forums and comment sections in the form of rather cruel jokes about the Pixel’s design (Why are Google’s fish-themed codenames irrelevant to its smartphone’s designs? They aren’t, because otherwise, they would be waterproof).

Thus, with the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL, Google would be wise to take the leap and equip its flagship smartphone with a certain level of water-resistance. With this in mind, it would not be much of a surprise if the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL would be released with an IP68 rating, much like other flagships currently in the market.

Better Design

The original Google Pixel and Pixel XL are the tech giant’s first flagship phones that are priced at a premium. Unlike the tech giant’s wildly popular bang-for-your-buck Nexus phones, the Pixels were designed to take on industry giants such as the iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy S series in terms of design and price. While this is a pretty smart strategy, however, many have taken issue with the original Pixel and Pixel XL’s rather uninspired design.

A report from PhoneDog summed up the grievances of most of the Pixel and Pixel XL’s critics. According to the report, Google’s first-generation premium flagships are quite inadequate in terms of design, especially with regards to the devices’ massive upper and lower bezels. The original Pixel and Pixel XL’s strange glass and metal back has been pointed out as an uninspired design choice, as well. Thus, with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Google would be wise to utilize a design that is far more refined and worthy of the device’s high asking price.

