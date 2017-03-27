‘Justice League’ Trailer Dropped! Story to Focus on Cyborg, Zack Snyder Says

After mixed reactions for Batman v Superman, it can be expected that Zack Snyder’s latest foray into the DC Extended Universe is something that some fans are not too excited about. However, Warner Brothers decided that it’s time to drop the Justice League trailer, and seeing it sure blew our minds away.

The execution was flawless, as Warner first decided to release individual trailers featuring each of the Justice League members (minus Superman, of course). Then it culminated in a clip of the full trailer. Whatever the flaws of previous DCEU’s films were, they were all forgotten in the face of the latest footage from the film, which ComicBook can only describe as “pretty dope.”

In the trailer, we see Ben Affleck as Batman telling Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) that there is an “incoming attack,” and they need to find “the others.” To this, Wonder Woman replies, “Not coming, Bruce. They’re already here.” She also asks where “the others” could be found.

The trailer then proceeds to show hero shots of each individual Justice League member. We see Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. Seeing each one in action just sends chills to the spine! Warner Brothers sure did not spare any expense to up the excitement and hype factor for this film.

However, there is not much information to be gleaned for the movie aside from the details revealed in the trailer. One of the biggest sources of information is of course the director himself, Zack Snyder, and he did not skimp on giving out details.

In an interview with USA Today, Snyder shared how Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa worked their characters very well, with the director expressing his obvious delight working with the two. He also revealed that one of the major plot points of the film would be the origins of Cyborg, going so far as to say that it is the “heart of the story.”

“You have Jason stomping around as this inked hairy man, just this mythic figure. And you’ve got Ezra, who’s full of life and hilarious and all over the place and amazing — a really fun and also poignant Flash,” Zack Snyder said. He also shared this about Ray Fisher and Cyborg.

Ray’s story is in a lot of the ways the heart of the movie.

This is a refreshing take, as if there would be a story to explore, fans would expect a focus on the “more popular” one, like Flash. However, this could be a good move as the canon of the more popular ones have been explored, re-explored, and even deconstructed in various media before. Cyborg, being less popular, opens up a lot of possibilities. And if comic book enthusiasts are to be believed, Cyborg’s back story isn’t exactly dull. In fact, ComicBook goes on to say that with Cyborg, we have “plenty of backstory to explore.”

This will most likely branch from Cyborg’s roots; his parents. He is cited to be the youngest in the group, too, so him coping with his powers and facing great responsibilities at a young age would be a likely area of character development, as well.

Snyder’s move of giving Cyborg’s story more focus in Justice League would also make sense considering the following films in the series. We all know that Wonder Woman and Aquaman have upcoming full-length movies of their own for the DCEU, and it’s not hard to imagine The Flash getting one, too.

However, let’s hope that this doesn’t stop Warner Bros. and the rest of the DCEU for creating a full length Cyborg movie, as well.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]