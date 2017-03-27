IU’s 4th LP Album’s Pre-Release Track ‘Through The Night’ Gets Perfect All-Kill

In the Korean music industry, most look forward to the comebacks of boy bands and girl groups, yet Lee Ji Eun — better known by her stage name IU — is one of the few exceptions. Since 2008, IU has made a name for herself as a successful soloists. Her popularity was further extended when she also pursued a career in acting. Now she is one of the top K-pop idol actresses in Hallyu today.

Usually, IU follows a pattern switching from singing to acting and back to singing again and so on and so forth. Her last stints in both were successful but were also met with controversy. Pertaining to music, IU’s last release was her seventh extended play (EP) or mini-album Chat-Shire. It was successful as it sold over 50,000 copies in South Korea and almost 1,000 copies in Japan which includes over 1.6 million purchased downloads of its title track song “Twenty-Three.” However, it was also met with accusations of plagiarizing Britney Spears’s voice and using child abuse as a topic.

As for her acting, IU played the lead female role in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo opposite Lee Joon Gi (The King and the Clown, The Scholar Who Walks The Night). The Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) period K-drama was in a weird spot as it was not popular among Korean audiences yet it was a hit internationally. Still, many K-drama fans criticized the inclusion of K-pop stars, IU included, as they are often said to be terrible actors and actresses.

Simply put, IU needed something new in her career that didn’t involve any criticism or controversy. Just straight up praise and congratulations she earns for her work. Fortunately, that is what she’s getting with her latest K-pop comeback, her fourth long play or studio album, with her pre-release track song “Through the Night.” It has achieved a Perfect All-Kill.

The news of IU getting a Perfect All-Kill was recently made known when the Korean music charts were updated recently, as reported by AllKpop. “Through the Night” earned a Certified All-Kill which is the song ranking number one on all the major real-time and daily charts, as well as Instiz’s real time iChart and weekly iChart. However, if they are all number one on the same week, it is known as a Perfect All-Kill and that is what IU achieved.

It must be heavily stressed that “Through the Night” isn’t even the featured title track song of the upcoming fourth studio album. As a matter of fact, we don’t even know what the fourth studio album’s title is either. “Through the Night” is actually one of two pre-release tracks for it. This was revealed about ten days ago when her label and agency, LOEN Entertainment, released the following statement to the media.

“IU will be reuniting with her fans through her 4th full album on April 21. Ahead of her full album release, she’ll be releasing two pre-releases on March 24 and April 7. IU, who is in the final production stages of her album, will showcase a variety of music, including collaborations with numerous artists of all skills. Please anticipate experimental sounds, unique lyrical emotions, and a well-made album.”

Just think that in about 15 more days, we will get another pre-release song prior to the album’s release. IU might actually have two Perfect All-Kills in less than a month’s time if things go her way. And for those who still question IU’s achievement, the music video for “Through the Night” is attached above. The views and the likes don’t lie.

[Featured Image by LOEN Entertainment/Image Capture of “Through the Night”]