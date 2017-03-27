‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators Found The Melting Ice Stunt Embarrassing

Game of Thrones has proven the loyalty of its fan base through its dragging announcement of Season 7’s release date, but according to one GOT actor, the showrunners found the whole melting ice stunt embarrassing.

The team behind HBO’s famed series planned to unveil Game of Thrones Season 7’s release date through theblock of ice. While the idea was captivating, the execution proved to be difficult because of Facebook Live’s technical difficulties. It didn’t help that it took so long before the ice showed signs of actually melting. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau recalled the hilarious scenario to The Daily Beast.

“I spoke to Dan [Weiss] and David [Benioff] about that and they were like, ‘Oh god… That’s embarrassing.’Everyone was like, ‘What’s going to happen?’ ‘What’s going to happen?!’ ‘It’s melting!’ ‘It crashed!’ ‘Oh my god!’ ‘It’s like, just walk away… just walk away.’ ‘It’s just a date!'”

He thought there would be a backlash after the announcement just like how viewers typically react whenever a major character dies. Nikolaj is pleased that viewers “keep coming back” even if they say, “I’m never going to watch this show!”

The Daily Beast also asked Nikolaj about the famous prophecy of Jaime killing Cersei. The website theorized that Jaime might end up killing his twin sister to defend Brienne. The actor found the theory “great” even if he previously said that Jaime killing Cersei might not happen because it is “too obvious.”

Even if some would love to explore the possibility of Jaime and Brienne as a couple, Nikolaj believes it’s unlikely for the two characters to act on what they feel for each other. “It’s all been about Cersei his whole life,” he said. Nevertheless, Nikolaj recognizes that there is a “strong” feeling between the two.

Since Game of Thrones Season 7 won’t air until July, it is understandable how some can be so eager to find out about the upcoming episodes. Liam Cunningham, who portrays Ser Davos Seaworth, is just frustrated that some have the audacity to use drones to spoil the show.

Speaking to RTE’s The Works Presents, he remembered encountering “low-lifers” who were live-streaming the cast members while they were filming in Spain. “Everything we’ve done has been infiltrated, which is terrible,” he recalled.

Meanwhile, a Reddit user came across the original script for Stannis Baratheon’s death. Since the Game of Thrones producers submitted “Mother’s Mercy” in an aspiration to have an Emmy nomination, it was revealed that the scene could have been more emotional.

In the original script, Stannis asks Brienne if she believes in the life to come. She nods. The full script may be found here but the pivotal part reads:

“STANNIS: I don’t. But if I’m wrong, and you’re right… tell Renly I’m sorry when you get there. I don’t imagine I’ll see him wherever I’m going. (beat) And my daughter. Tell her… tell her… (‘Sorry’ doesn’t even begin to cover what he feels about Shireen. The thought of it brings tears to his eyes, and he’s not going to die weeping in front of a woman he doesn’t know. Stannis stares up at her.) STANNIS: Go on, do your duty.”

Only the final line was filmed and aired in the show. Fans shared several thoughts on whether it was apt to cut the lines from the scene. One wrote that even if Stannis’ decision to sacrifice his daughter to the flames was unforgivable, the deleted dialogue would have helped humanize the fallen ruler. Some believe that it was appropriate to remove the lines because they don’t appear to come from Stannis.

HBO will soon end the show but loyalists can still look forward to George R.R. Martin’s works. His “Winds of Winter” is still unfinished but the author said he’s “writing more” because he has “thousands of pages of fake history of everything that led up to Game of Thrones. ”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]