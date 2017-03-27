Box Office Report: ‘Beauty’ Rules The World, Horror Shocks The World

The box office is spitting out some major news with early reports on tremendous returns for March premieres and early 2017 releases in both family friendly films as well as horror.

Box office results for this weekend indicate that Beauty and the Beast (2017) has some of the most powerful mojo coming out of Hollywood these days and Disney is perhaps one of the most profitable film companies in the world, according to Box Office Mojo.

Lets just start out with the reigning champ for the second weekend in a row, Beauty and the Beast. The live action, CG enhanced family film has pulled in yet another amazing weekend at the box office with a whopping $88 million in the United States alone. That brings its domestic box office haul up to $316 million, which is only 46 percent of its worldwide haul.

Overseas, Beauty and the Beast has brought in over $373 million, fast tracking the film to be the number one movie in the world in 2017, and will likely stay there through the summer blockbuster season unless one of those movies pull off a Hail Mary and stuns the world.

So why does Beauty and the Beast rule the world at the box office. Well, just do the math. Combining it U.S. and international box office returns, the $160 million movie has now brought back over $690 million in returns – and that number could quite possibly double by the time it is finished with its theatrical run.

Okay, so now that we have established the tremendous power of Beauty and the Beast at the box office, we might need to mention that there is another family friendly film that debuted this weekend to some impressive results, but got dwarfed by the coattails of the previous.

Power Rangers debuted this weekend and pulled in over $40 million at the box office, which is a respectable sum for the Lionsgate release. It also pulled in $18 million overseas, bringing its worldwide box office haul up to $59 million. It still has a long way to work off its debt though, considering the budget for the film was $100 million and it has not hit its profitable margin yet.

We should also talk about the impressive box office numbers coming out of Jordan Peele’s horror debut with the movie Get Out. The film still has a lot of staying power at the box office, pulling in another $8.6 million this weekend, its fifth weekend, and still not showing any signs of slowing down.

So far in 2017, Get Out has pulled in over $147 million in the U.S. alone on a $4.5 million budget. We haven’t seen returns with ratios like that in quite some, especially in the horror genre. Overseas, it has only pulled in $7 million, but it has not even debuted yet in major countries like China, Japan and Australia. So only time will tell just what kind of mojo it will have in the global market until it can get an expanded distribution. But it might be a safe bet to assume that since Get Out has performed so well in the U.S., that can only mean that it might fare well in more countries.

Kong: Skull Island has had some less than impressive numbers come out of the box office, but it has done fairly well as a big budget release for Warner Bros. Pulling in another $14.4 million this weekend, its third weekend. Kong: Skull Island has raked in a total of $133 million at the domestic box office.

On a $185 million budget, it is safe to assume that it is underperforming, but it has already reached a profitable margin when combined with its overseas haul of $258 million, bringing its worldwide total up to $392 million.

