Ted Lieu: Congressman Calls For A ‘Complete Shutdown’ Of Donald Trump’s Agenda

Just days after it was announced that the FBI has launched an investigation into President Trump’s relations with Russia, Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu is calling for a “total and complete shutdown” of the president’s agenda until the FBI concludes their investigation.

Trump-Russia collusion is being investigated by FBI, Comey confirms https://t.co/pKvStJDuNV — The Guardian (@guardian) March 20, 2017

“Other than allowing routine governmental functions, there must be a total and complete shutdown of any agenda item being pushed by the Trump Administration. Congress cannot continue regular order and must stop voting on any Trump-backed agenda item until the FBI completes its Trump-Russia collusion investigation,” Lieu wrote in a press release.

"President" @realDonaldTrump: You truly are an evil man. Your job is to help Americans. Not intentionally try to destroy their lives. https://t.co/2M94E1g39b — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 25, 2017

In the scathing report, Lieu appears to suggest that President Trump may have committed treason and cited a report which claimed that several U.S. officials believe the FBI has information about coordinated effort between members of Trump’s team and suspected Russian operatives to release hacked information that would be damaging to Hillary Clinton, the Independent wrote.

President Donald Trump denied that his campaign had allied with Russia to interfere with last November’s elections, ahead of the first public hearing in Congress on alleged Kremlin interference in those elections.

Trump tweets ahead of Intel hearing: Russia collusion is "FAKE NEWS" https://t.co/ZZwLe0Ewdu pic.twitter.com/nJlaiARnER — The Hill (@thehill) March 21, 2017

In his personal Twitter account, Trump said that James Clapper, who was national director of intelligence in the government of former President Barack Obama, and “others” have said there is no evidence that he “conspired with Russia.”

James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

For the FBI, counterintelligence investigations are one of the most complicated and time consuming cases, and the case could possibly go on for years. In January, US intelligence agencies concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally ordered a covert job to undermine Hillary Clinton’s opportunities and help Trump.

The House Intelligence Committee is charged with investigating the alleged interference by the Russian government in the November elections, an investigation in which Trump requested to also include alleged practices of illegal listening against him.

In the report, Lieu states that “the bombshell revelation that U.S. officials have information that suggests Trump associates may have colluded with the Russians means we must pause the entire Trump agenda. We may have an illegitimate President of the United States currently occupying the White House.”

As a report from Common Dreams pointed out, Lieu is not alone in his call to halt the president’s agenda.

Noted filmmaker and activist Michael Moore urged the Democratic Party to declare a national emergency after the FBI said it was investigating Donald Trump’s team and he posted the following message on his Instagram account.

“The Democratic Party needs to declare a National Emergency. For the first time in our history, the President of the United States and his staff are under investigation for espionage. This announcement, by the head of the Trump-friendly FBI, is a shock to our democracy.” the left-wing author wrote. “The Democratic leadership in the House and Senate needs to bring a halt to all business being done in the name of this potential felony suspect, Donald J. Trump. No bill he supports, no Supreme Court nominee he has named, can be decided while he is under a criminal investigation.”

Furthermore, a petition hosted by MoveOn.org says that Congress must pause all Trump-related legislation and appointments and it asked the below question.

“How can Congress, in good conscience, agree to further Trump’s agenda amid such serious allegations regarding possible illegal collusion with Russia? The answer is simple: It can’t.”

FBI director James Comey noted that the agency is investigating the origin of any link between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any kind of coordination between the campaign and the meddling of Russia.

U.S. officials said that so far they have found no evidence of the above. However, there are ex-officials and a few others who remain in office claiming to have discovered evidence that there were people associated with Trump who had repeated contact with Russian officials, including people linked to Russian intelligence.

[Image via Alex Wong / Getty Images]