‘The Power Rangers’ Sequel: Given The Box Office Numbers, Is Another One Likely?

Is a The Power Rangers sequel likely given the current box office numbers? Even though the movie has opened relatively well, with Box Office Mojo predicting a worldwide weekend take of $59,200,000, is this going to be enough for the studio to greenlight a follow-up film based on these characters?

On the surface, it might seem obvious that the studio would do this. The production budget for this movie was roughly $100 million, and it appears likely the movie will take in this much in the first week worldwide. But as pointed out by Collider, Hollywood earnings numbers can be deceptive.

With #PowerRangers in theaters today, what's next for the Power Rangers film franchise?! pic.twitter.com/imWZqjk5aC — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) March 27, 2017

The $100 million mentioned above doesn’t take into account marketing costs, which with a movie like this are considerable. Marketing could easily be another $20-$30 million. There’s also the fact that the studio doesn’t get all of the box office take. Obviously, the theaters take some percentage of the ticket price.

Yes, the studio is going to get the majority of the box office takings, but the theaters can’t get by just on selling popcorn, soda and candy. So they’ll have to take their cut too. And then there are taxes that everyone involved has to pay.

When all is said and done, a movie like The Power Rangers might have to make as much as $300 million over the course of its run for the studio to actually see a decent profit. Depending on the competition the movie faces, this can be a steep climb.

Even though The Power Rangers is actually better than many people were expecting it to be – it has a 46% rating on Rotten Tomatoes – it also faces stiff competition from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, which is breaking box office records this month.

The new Power Rangers movie is… not that bad! https://t.co/QjrPWZ1sWi pic.twitter.com/94GbVQCayK — Slate (@Slate) March 26, 2017

Of course, The Power Rangers also seems to be getting good word-of-mouth on social media and elsewhere, so there’s a chance that it won’t have the traditional 60% drop-off in the following week’s box office takings. Even so, achieving a $300 million overall worldwide box office from a starting point of only $59 million for the opening weekend would require remarkable longevity near the top of the box office for several weeks.

Then again, the studio can also count on making some of the money it needs to justify a sequel for The Power Rangers from later DVD/Blu-ray sales. In the end, this movie may end up being on the knife edge between having a sequel or not having one. Then it will just come down to a judgment call on the part of studio executives as to whether they want to risk it or not. Generally, sequels make less money than original films.

[Featured Image by Lionsgate]