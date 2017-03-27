Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez ‘See A Future Together’

Jennifer Lopez seems to be over Drake now, and what’s making news is her relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

Us Weekly has reported that the two were seen together enjoying a dinner in Bel-Air.

“They definitely see a future together,” a source previously told Us.

“[Rodriguez is] a better fit” for the songstress than Lopez’s ex, Drake, another source said.

“They’re in the same place in their lives, they both have kids around the same age,” a third source said. It seems like Jennifer Lopez has finally found the man of her dreams after her unsuccessful romance with Drake.

When Jennifer Lopez was going around with Drake, she wasn’t really happy with the way things were going. Jennifer Lopez didn’t really have a lot of expectations when it came to Drake.

“She likes him but her expectations for the relationship were always pretty low,” the Inquisitr reported. This had something to do with the fact that Lopez felt quite insecure when it came to Drake. He was only 30-years-old compared to her 47.

The sources went on to say that although Jennifer is a very confident woman, she couldn’t help worrying about what would happen when Drake goes out to perform and has to be all by herself.

“J.Lo’s as confident as any sexy woman could be, but she’s worried like hell about Drake at his Super Bowl gig,” a source told Hollywood Life exclusively.

Some sources went on to say that she had to prepare herself emotionally.

“She knew he was going out on this tour from the get-go, so it’s something she was emotionally prepared for,” the source continues.

However, there were others who said she was not going to take the Drake relationship seriously.

“For once she kept her emotional boundaries very clear. As far as ever taking Drake seriously, she’s too smart for that.”

It’s not known if Jennifer Lopez is still in touch with Drake, but she has spoken a lot about her relationship with Marc Anthony. There was a rumor that Marc wasn’t happy with the way things were going with her and Drake and he didn’t want it to work out between them.

“Marc is going to be a constant presence in her life and hopes that this fling with Drake just fizzles out. Jennifer is a hopeless romantic and Marc is praying that once the honeymoon phase of dating Drake is over, she will come back to him,” the Inquisitr reported.

It was even reported that Marc Anthony was devastated when he heard of her romance with Drake.

“[He] is absolutely devastated about her romance with Drake,” the insider said of Marc, the Inquisitr reported. It’s not known if Jennifer and Drake are on talking terms. Although there was talk that they were going to come out with a song very soon. Do you think her relationship with Drake was fake?

However, it’s known that Jennifer Lopez has no intentions of getting back with Marc Anthony. It’s been said that she has trust issues with Marc too. Jennifer Lopez thinks that Marc would not provide her kids with a “solid ground.”

“[She] didn’t want to put the kids through the emotional turmoil of possibly getting back together with their dad if it wasn’t on solid ground.” Obviously, Jennifer Lopez doesn’t have her mind fixed at the moment and now she can only concentrate on her relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

Do you think Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are going to be together? Do you think she is going to get back to Marc Anthony? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]