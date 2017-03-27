Blac Chyna Shows Off 50lb Weight Loss As Rob Kardashian Set For New Dating Show

Four months on from the birth of her baby girl, Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna has taken to Snapchat to reveal her dramatic weight loss. The stripper turned reality star now tips the scales at an impressive 141 lbs., 51 lbs. lighter than her post baby weight according to a story Chyna posted on her Snapchat account on Saturday. Chyna showed off her curves and flat stomach in a figure-hugging olive green dress.

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Mar 25, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

Meanwhile, Chyna’s ex, Rob Kardashian has been taking to Instagram over the past few weeks with photos of his workouts with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson. Kardashian shared a photo two weeks ago of baby Dream with the caption “This is my motivation”

This is my motivation. A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:43pm PST

Following the couple’s dramatic breakup late last year after an apparent hack of Chyna’s Instagram account showing proof of her cheating, the pair appear to be on good terms.

Chyna made a surprise appearance at Rob’s 30th birthday party at Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas in Westlake Village, CA last week. The party for notoriously shy Rob was a small affair, with close family including sisters Kourtney, Khloe and several of Rob’s nieces and nephews in attendance.

Chyna arrived at the cinema with Dream dressed in a festive St. Patrick’s Day outfit. While Chyna’s appearance has led some to believe a reconciliation may be in the works, a People insider revealed that she only attended because the party was filmed for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The best gift of all‼️????????????????☘️????????????☘️☘️☘️☘️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 17, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

“Blac Chyna was there because they filmed it. She brought black and gold balloons and a gift. It was civil despite all the custody drama. Rob seemed happy. He spent some time with his baby daughter before they all watched a movie.”

Indeed, it was reported that the pair sat separately during the screening of Beauty and the Beast.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that following the shelving of E! reality show Rob & Chyna, Rob’s mom and manager Kris Jenner is in talks with the network to set Rob up with his own “bachelor style” reality dating show.

“Some of the girls will be wined and dined by Rob at popular celebrity hot spots, but others will be taken to fast food restaurants like Taco Bell or Burger King” in an effort to weed out the “gold diggers. Not only does Kris want to find Rob the perfect girlfriend, she also hopes a dating show will take his mind off Chyna.”

Fans of the famous couple will remember the fallout from Chyna’s Instagram hack in December last year. After several screenshots that claimed to show message threads between Chyna and rapper, Young Thug as well as Jaden Smith. The screenshots also appeared to show a conversation between Chyna and her lawyer, where the two discussed trademarking the Kardashian name following her marriage to Rob.

???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 26, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

Following the hack, Kardashian took to his Snapchat account to post several videos showing him in disbelief after Chyna had moved out of the home the couple shared.

“I thought this was going to be the best year of my life. Had a beautiful baby Dream and haven’t spent Christmas with family in years and I just can’t believe she really hurt me this way. She knows how to hurt me and I loved her so hard like I’m supposed to. Like any man is supposed to love their Wife. Chyna knew exactly what she was doing to get me. I can’t believe she did this to me. And this isn’t for some ratings this is my real life so please understand. This is killing me.”

[Featured image by Raoul Gatchalian/ AP Images]