Tom Cruise’s ‘Most Impressive’ Ever Action Scene Is In ‘Mission: Impossible 6’

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation featured one of Tom Cruise’s most impressive action sequences to date, as the acting icon hung on to the side of a plane that was taking off. This itself managed to usurp Tom Cruise climbing the side of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

The success of Ghost Protocol and Rogue Nation means that a sixth installment to the Mission: Impossible franchise is already in development, and production on the blockbuster is due to begin in the next few weeks. Obviously there’s a lot of excitement surrounding Mission: Impossible 6, and now producer David Ellison has only added to this anticipation with the revelation that Tom Cruise is set to outdo the above two action sequences in the newest addition to the franchise.

David Ellison made this admission to Collider while at the premiere of Life at the South By Southwest Film Festival, as he insisted that it’s going to be the “most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie.” David Ellison also revealed that Tom Cruise has actually been working on the sequence for well over a year, too.

We’re thrilled. Chris is back, obviously, writing and directing after Rogue Nation. We could not be more excited about the character Henry Cavill’s going to play. And I will say after the Burj [Khalifa] we thought it was going to be impossible to top that stunt, and then Tom did the A400M for the plane. What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that’s come before. It is absolutely unbelievable—he’s been training for a year. It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after Rogue Nation came out. It’s gonna be mind-blowing.

David Ellison also went on to explain why Tom Cruise insists on doing his own extraordinary stunts, noting that Cruise does so because the actor believes the realism of the “stunt” manages to make the audience invest even more in the movie.

It all comes from the best place. It is all about entertaining an audience. Tom’s entire mantra for hanging on the side of the Burj Khalifa or the A380 or literally holding your breath for six minutes underwater to do the Taurus sequence is, in a world of massive [visual] effects, he said the audience can tell when it’s you on a green screen or when you’re actually doing it live. And the tension, because the stunt is real, actually puts the audience where Ethan Hunt is where they are in the movie. He said that’s why he does it; it’s all about entertaining an audience and it makes the movie better.

Christopher McQuarrie quickly responded to David Ellison’s above comments, as he explained that Tom Cruise has actually been working on this particular moment of the film for a “year,” while he also referred to it as a “sequence.”

To be clear: it's a SEQUENCE Cruise has spent a year training for. Not a stunt. The stunts are a hobby. — ChristopherMcQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) March 20, 2017

Tom Cruise previously explained to Extra TV that he’s been planning the aforementioned sequence in Mission: Impossible 6 “for a long time,” while he also noted that he’s been training on a “couple of things” that might be incorporated into the film for several years, too.

It’s wild. I’ve been thinking about this… that I wanted to do for a long time. The story really holds this kind of thing that we’re gonna do. There’s a couple of things that I have been training for, for a couple of years to be able to do. If we get it right, it’s gonna be really fun for the audience.

We’ll get to see what Tom Cruise can muster up when Mission: Impossible 6 is released on July 27, 2018.

