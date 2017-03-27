Pregnant ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Fuels Lesbian Rumors With Mystery Woman

Kailyn Lowry, one of the most controversial Teen Mom 2 stars of the current season, has sparked more rumors of being involved in a same-sex relationship after posting several photos and video clips to social media in which she seemingly confirmed her relationship with her longtime friend, Rebecca “Becky” Hayter, according to In Touch Weekly. The mystery woman is the same woman Kailyn was romantically linked to in the past.

Boy or girl? ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 25, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

In one photo, Becky is seen lovingly placing her hand on Kail’s growing baby bump. In another video clip, Kail and Becky held hands, smiling into the camera as they walk down the street. The 25-year-old Teen Mom star asked her rumored girlfriend if she was happy they “made if official,” as per In Touch Weekly.

“Are you so happy to be my girlfriend now? I’m so glad we made it official.”

The couple first sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2016, just weeks after Kail confirmed her split from her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Kailyn posted photos with Becky from a gay pride event. Many on social media took note that Becky had her arm around Kailyn’s waist and had hinted at her “girlfriend status” in the caption.

Many Teen Mom fans started speculating that Kailyn had not only moved on from Javi but moved into a same-sex relationship. The rumors continued until Kail put an end to them in an interview with Real Mr. Housewife. At the time, Kailyn adamantly denied any kind of romantic relationship with Becky.

“Becky and I are just friends. That’s it. We are not in a romantic relationship at all… There’s nothing more to it.”

Kailyn and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, finalized their divorce in December of 2016 after four years of marriage. Lowry confirmed her pregnancy after various news outlets and Teen Mom fans broke the story. For the moment, Kailyn has chosen to keep the identity of the baby’s father private.

“I am pregnant. I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines…”

However, fans suspected Kailyn let the name of her unborn child’s father slip when she appeared to refer to the unidentified man while answering an interview question on MTV’s Teen Mom 2 aftershow.

“Larry and I talked about him babysitting.”

Kailyn promptly took to Twitter to deny Larry was her baby’s father, noting he was an MTV producer. Becky even defended the soon to be mom-of-three after she received backlash from fans after she announced her third pregnancy.

Nonetheless, Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin maintains she’s concealing shocking secrets behind the scenes. The Teen Mom 2 dad revealed that he will be working on his own bombshell tell-all book, which is tentatively titled, Heartlessly Hustled. The book title seems to be a spinoff of Lowry’s Hustle & Heart, which was published last year.

The drama continues as rumors about Kail’s sexual preference makes headlines again.

Others think Lowry is just having fun and is being sarcastic about her alleged relationship with Becky. It’s highly probably that the two women are really good friends, especially considering what Becky told The Dirty earlier this month.

“Yes, Kail hasn’t always made the best decisions and I don’t think you will find anyone that truly knows her to tell you otherwise, but one thing is for sure she makes everything work… And she always makes sure her boys [sons Isaac and Lincoln] are a priority.”

