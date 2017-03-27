Demi Lovato Twerking Shows ‘Nude’ Photo Leak Obviously Not Bothering Her [VIDEO]

Demi Lovato looked like she didn’t have a care in the world in a video that showed her twerking after a workout with her trainer. The short clip of Lovato was posted on Snapchat and then ended up on Youtube. Although the video is pretty short, we still get ample view of Demi’s dancing skills. Get it, girl!

The Confident singer was getting down to Rihanna’s “Pon de Replay” during some capture the flag type workouts at a gym. Her focus was obviously not on the “nude” photo leak her name got caught up in recently. In fact, Demi seemed very unbothered by the prospect of her nude photos being leaked. It could have a lot to do with the fact that the photo of Demi released during the so-called Fappening 2 was not a nude but just a photo of her cleavage, as she admitted on Twitter.

“I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture. It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage????,” she tweeted.

She also brought up the fact that the world has seen a lot of her nude body before. She’s previously posed naked for Vanity Fair when she was promoting her Confident album in 2015.

“Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before,” she wrote. “#vanityfair #nicetry #cleavagegameonpoint #myboobsarenteventhatbig #angles????????????,” Lovato added in a second tweet.

I love how everyone's freaking out about one picture. It's not nude and it's just cleavage ???? — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 22, 2017

Demi may not care about the photo leak but the FBI apparently does. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the FBI may be investigating The Fappening 2. There is actually an ongoing FBI investigation into the first major celebrity photo hack, The Fappening 1, which took place in 2014. Some of the famous names who had their privacy breached back then included Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna, Jill Scott and many others. The nude photos ended up on social media and on websites/forums like Reddit and 4chan.

This month’s photo leak affected a long list of female celebrities as well including Emma Watson, Amanda Seyfried, Mischa Barton, Rose McGowan, Analeigh Tipton, Dylan Penn, Katie Cassidy and female WWE stars. Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried got their lawyers involved. Amanda’s legal team sent Celeb Jihad a cease and desist letter which demanded that they removed the photos. They responded that they would consult the Qur’an before proceeding.

Keep smiling @ddlovato, it looks beautiful on you ???? pic.twitter.com/wj9kcgVoH4 — Ane (@demicutevato92) March 26, 2017

According to Gossip Cop, there is another nude photo of Demi Lovato that was exposed during The Fappening 2. It allegedly shows Lovato shamelessly showing off the nude lower half of her body. But since the framing of the photo does not show the woman’s face, there’s no way to confirm that it’s actually Demi.

As Gossip Cop reports Demi Lovato was targeted in the first Fappening as well. Hacked nude photos of her appeared on then boyfriend Wilmer Valderama’s Twitter profile in 2014. The huge celebrity photo leak happened shortly after.

RELATED ARTICLES ON INQUISITR

Demi Lovato Hits Back At Hackers Who Leaked Her Private Photos

Video:Demi Lovato Hits Back At Hackers Who Leaked Her Private Photos

Demi Lovato Celebrates Five Years Of Sobriety With Charitable Donation

Demi Lovato Is No Longer A ‘Nightmare’ After Five Years Of Sobriety

Demi Lovato Disses Selena Gomez? Follows Justin Bieber Amid The Weeknd Feud

Demi Lovato Loved Her First Grammy Nomination, Even In A See-Through Dress

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]