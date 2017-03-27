Justin Bieber Takes The Ice With West Point Hockey Team

Justin Bieber spent his Saturday playing hockey with the West Point hockey team. The 23-year-old singer made his way to West Point, New York to take the ice with the Army cadets. Bieber wore a number six jersey that belonged to forward Nick DeCenzo. It happens to be the same number that Bieber wore when he played hockey in his youth, and also the number that Bieber’s little brother Jaxon wears.

Some of the West Point players took to social media after the game to post pictures of them with the singer. The West Point hockey team made sure to let people know that Bieber was on his best behavior while visiting the military academy. There is a photo on the West Point Hockey Twitter page of the Biebs with the team in the locker room standing around, not on, the West Point logo. The caption reads “Bieber knows the rules…respect the logo.”

Back in the summer of 2013, the musician visited the Chicago Blackhawks locker room to take some pictures with the Stanley Cup. While he was there, he stood on the Blackhawks logo, which is a big no-no in the hockey world. Photos emerged of the faux pas, and Blackhawks fans were livid. So it’s no wonder he was a little more cautious and courteous this time around. Reps for the Blackhawks said it was an honest mistake that happens all the time, and the singer quickly moved from the logo once he realized he was standing on it.

It’s no secret that Bieber is a huge hockey fan. In January, he played in the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. After the game, a photo of the singer getting smashed up against the glass went viral. The huge check that took place during the charity game was courtesy of NHL veteran player Chris Pronger, an enormous defenseman who has played for the Philadelphia Flyers, St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers and the Anaheim Ducks. Other celebrities that played in the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity game included Jerry Bruckheimer, Taylor Kitsch, Carter Thicke and Cuba Gooding Jr. The celebrity hockey game is a long running tradition and this year the game raised money for Echoes of Hope, a non-profit organization that helps emancipated youth and foster youth.

Bieber needs to enjoy some of his free time while he has it. Last month, his huge world tour picked back up. The Purpose Tour, in support of his fourth studio album Purpose, kicked off on March 9, 2016 at KeyArena in Seattle. He had a handful of shows in February and March of this year, but beginning next month Bieber will be back to touring full time. He will be overseas until early July, then after a short break he will return to North America for nine final shows. His last show for this tour will end in his hometown of Toronto on September 6 at Rogers Centre. The singer will perform back-to-back shows there, on September 5 and 6. Once the tour concludes, Biebs will likely begin working on new music.

The past year hasn’t been the best one for Bieber. He’s gotten into a couple of altercations with fans, and has a pending lawsuit on his plate. The lawsuit stems from when it was alleged that Biebs head butted a man at a Grammy party last month. It wasn’t very long ago when the musician settled in a vandalism case after video emerged of him and his friends egging a neighbors home, causing a huge amount of damage. Bieber had to pay for the damages in the criminal misdemeanor case and take part in anger management classes. Maybe if Bieber stays on the ice with the West Point hockey team, he will keep himself out of trouble.

