Kim Go Eun’s Agency Clears Rumors ‘Goblin’ Star Left Shin Ha Kyun For Gong Yoo

If there is one K-drama that any fan would consider the best in today’s Korean television industry, most will bring up Goblin. Also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, the popular Total Variety Network (tvN) K-drama starring Gong Yoo (Coffee Prince), Kim Go Eun (Cheese in the Trap), Lee Dong Wook (Hotel King), and Yoo In Na (My Love From Another Star) was considered perfect in every way.

All anyone has to do to see the proof that Goblin was likened to godlike superiority on Korean network television is to look to the viewership ratings. First and foremost, its first episode’s viewership ratings surpassed the viewership ratings ofReply 1988‘s first episode. Goblin was even close to toppling Reply 1988‘s average viewership to become the most successful K-drama not only on tvN but on Korean cable television. Though it was not successful despite initial reports, one must stress that Reply 1988 is part of a popular series while Goblin is an original K-drama.

Unfortunately, Goblin‘s perchance to godlike perfection is being used as justification for debilitating situations in the actors’ lives. Recently, Kim Go Eun and her boyfriend Shin Ha Kyun broke up their relationship. There are those who speculate Go Eun’s “relationship” with Gong Yoo is the reason for her breakup. Apparently, the rumors were getting so out of hand, Kim Go Eun’s agency came forward to clear them up.

For those who don’t know, Kim Go Eun and Shin Ha Kyun have at least been dating for eight months ever since their relationship went public back in June of 2016. The pair received major attention for their age gap of 17 years. Go Eun was born in 1991 while Ha Kyun was born in 1974. However, it was revealed that Go Eun and Ha Kyun broke up around late February, as reported by Korean news outlet Star. A representative from HODU&U Entertainment, Kim Go Eun’s agency, released a statement on the matter.

“The pair broke up around late February. They drifted apart due to their busy schedules. They will remain colleagues.”

After it was revealed Kim Go Eun and Shin Ha Kyun broke up, rumors started to spread that Go Eun broke up with Ha Kyun because of her Goblin co-star Gong Yoo, as reported by Korean news outlet Nate. Said rumors got so out of hand that Kim Go Eun’s agency once again had to step in and clear them.

“There are suspicions about her relationship with Gong Yoo but it’s not true. They just worked together through a drama. Her breakup with Shin Ha Kyun was because of her schedule and not because of someone else.”

Just so it is known, the president of Gong Yoo’s agency SOOP Entertainment also stepped forward on the rumors surrounding Kim Go Eun, Shin Ha Kyun, and Gong Yoo. He uploaded a post on his personal Instagram refuting the rumors in quite an aggressive way.

“Creating rumors about things that are not true and things that did not happen like this and that. Who is scribbling so preposterously. There’s no truth, but there are rumors. And a lot of it.”

As long as there are Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun shippers from Goblin, there will always be rumors made in favor of the shipped couple mostly from K-drama fans who think they “own their biases” as well as reporters who thrive on gossip rags and rumor mills.

[Featured Image by the Total Variety Network (tvN)/Screen Capture of Goblin]