Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Can’t Get Enough of Each Other!

Seeing two of the most influential musicians of this generation in a whirlwind romance seems like a dream, but Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are at it. And according to recent photos and appearances of the two, they just can’t seem to get enough of each other!

The two were most recently spotted together in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — is scheduled to perform for the Lollapalooza 2017. His participation in the music festival is also a part of his tour for promoting his latest work, Starboy.

Selena herself had a concert in Colombia two days prior, but she took time to fly to Europe just to meet him during a leg of the said Starboy tour.

According to E! Online, the two have also been seen on vacation together, in various places which include The Weeknd’s hometown of Toronto, Canada. They also have been seen on vacation in Italy in January, where they visited the Accademia Gallery Museum.

The two haven’t exactly said anything about their relationship, but according to Mirror, Gomez has been sharing their moments on Instagram, albeit deleted on a later date for reasons unclear. What with her number of followers on that platform, it’s hard to deny that the two have been “Instagram Official” for some time now.

Still, those who follow the two closely may find that there really is love blooming there, or at least the workings of a romantic relationship. It may be remembered that on January 10, the two were seen kissing outside an L.A. restaurant. It was then seen as “nothing serious,” but then again so are most relationships in the beginning.

The two have apparently opted to keep their relationship secret for a time, but ultimately decided that they do not really care if people find out.

Reactions of their exes towards the famous kiss are also worth noting. Bella Hadid, supermodel and ex of The Weeknd, promptly unfollowed Selena on Instagram after the kissing pics surfaced. The Weeknd and Hadid broke up two months prior, but her unfollowing lead to a buzz that she is not actually over the singer, and people speculated that she still loves him.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez’s ex, is not shy about expressing his distaste for The Weeknd. “Hell no, I can’t listen to a Weeknd song,” Bieber told the press just about a week after the kissing pics surfaced. He added that Tesfaye’s music is “wack.”

Despite these incidents, the two seem to really not care about how their exes reacted. Just about two weeks after the kissing incident was made public The Weeknd and Selena Gomez hung out with friends for a game night together. They had French Montana and Jaden Smith with them, and reports tell us that the two “looked smitten,” they even walked out of the venue holding hands!

This is not the only celebrity get-together both are recently spotted in. On February, Selena and Tesfaye were seen attending Rihanna’s 2017 Grammy’s after-party in West Hollywood. The two arrived at the venue separately but again left the venue together.

It is also around this time that their romance is taken a level up. Another article from E! Online reported that the two are apparently “falling for each other.” The Weeknd has confessed about how much she cares about Selena, which made the female singer “feel confident.”

After this, there were several instances when Selena would fly to places just to see The Weeknd. One was in Amsterdam, in February, and she again flies to Bogota, Colombia in March. In both instances, Gomez joins The Weeknd in various legs of the Starboy tour to support him.

It seems that these two really can’t get enough of each other!

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]