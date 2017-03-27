Zayn Malik’s Fashion Career ‘Still Got Time’ As Gigi Hadid Photographs Him

Will Gigi Hadid leave the world of modeling to start photographing her singer-turned-model boyfriend Zayn Malik? As it appears, this has already happened, and there is more to come from Zayn Malik as a fashion icon in 2017.

Lately, One Direction fans are remembering Zayn Malik’s March 25, 2015, announcement that he was leaving the band, but his latest single, “Still Got Time,” might also be presumed to be about his slow start to a fashion career.

Of course, Gigi Hadid is in full swing with her fashion career and she is not only a supermodel. Instead, Gigi Hadid has taken her relationship with fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger a step further with her own line of sunglasses on the Hilfiger website. Adding to this, Gigi Hadid also helped launch Vogue Arabia‘s first magazine.

While it makes sense that Gigi Hadid is expanding on her career as a supermodel by taking on other fashion contracts, Zayn Malik has also hinted that he might be getting into the fashion business for himself.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were heavily involved in the Fashion Month events that took place worldwide in January and February. This is surprising since Zayn Malik is not a supermodel like Gigi Hadid — but Zayn has been hinting around at the fashion world for a while.

Part of the encouragement for Zayn Malik to start getting involved with fashion started when he was in One Direction.

For example, Zayn Malik repeatedly won unofficial style awards from GQ during his One Direction years, and now they confirm that Zayn Malik is still making an impression where it concerns impeccable style. They went as far as to recently call Zayn Malik a “grooming idol.”

Since his breakup with One Direction, Zayn Malik has hinted at relationships with fashion designers such as Donatella Versace and Giuseppe Zanotti. Zayn Malik has also upped the ante with his own fashion merchandise sold on his website.

For this reason, it should not be surprising to see Zayn Malik being interviewed by Gigi Hadid in a new social media video on behalf of Versace. The light-hearted clip posted on Twitter on March 15 was tagged with #VersusUncensored, and it hints at upcoming news about Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, and Versace.

Right on cue, on March 19, an interview with Zayn Malik was published in The Times, and most of the references were about him, Gigi Hadid, and fashion — and music seemed to be an afterthought.

For example, the interviewer thought Zayn Malik’s eyelashes should have their own Twitter account, dropped that he was at Paris Fashion Week, and said Zayn and Gigi Hadid are the “pop/fashion power couple of the moment.”

About Paris Fashion Week, the interviewer asked Zayn Malik if he was there for work or pleasure, and he stated, “I don’t see any difference. I do my work and I have fun while I’m doing it.”

Zayn Malik also discussed major changes that will likely dictate all aspects of his career — whether it is music or fashion. For example, it was noted that Zayn Malik, “deliberately surrounded himself with a music management team of strong, middle-aged women. Coming from a matriarchal family, he likes it that way.”

While it is still up in the air whether Zayn Malik is going to release a new album in 2017, his fashion focus is real. For example, the plans he hinted at in 2016 about Giuseppe Zanotti are coming true in 2017, and Gigi Hadid photographed Zayn Malik for the Spring/Summer 2017 Versace Versus line.

It is also interesting to note the team that Zayn Malik is still using for his styling. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jason Rembert has been working with Zayn Malik as a stylist extensively since he left One Direction.

[Feature Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Billboard]