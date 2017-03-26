North Carolina Infant And Toddler Found Stabbed To Death, Father Arrested

In a tragic end to a domestic situation gone horribly wrong, a North Carolina toddler and her infant sister have been found stabbed to death; their father has been arrested in connection with the unthinkable crimes. The victims, 2-year-old Serenity Freeman and 4-day-old Genesis Freeman, were abducted from Fayetteville on Friday.

Investigators in the tragic case immediately turned their attention to the North Carolina girls’ father, Tillman Freeman. As ABC News reports, police immediately classified the missing toddler and infant as “endangered” and appealed to the public for help bringing the girls home safely. Initially, it was reported that the little girls had become entangled in a “domestic-related incident” between 30-year-old Tillman and his wife (the mother of the infant and toddler), and North Carolina police were very concerned with the duos well-being.

While police and the public desperately sought the safe return of the toddler and her infant sister, it was sadly not to happen. On Saturday morning, detectives found the two small bodies belonging to the missing children in a heavily wooded area near Raeford, North Carolina. Their remains discarded in a parked car only roughly 200 yards from the road, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office reported that both 2-year-old toddler Serenity and 4-day-old infant Genesis having been stabbed repeatedly and to death.

On Friday, before the girls’ bodies were discovered by investigators, Tillman Freeman was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment. At the time of his arrest, the 30-year-old North Carolina father refused to tell detectives where his infant and toddler could be found.

As ABC 7 reports, the mother of the murdered infant and toddler tried to kill herself after hearing of her daughters’ fate. According to Marvina Smith, aunt to the two stabbed North Carolina children, their father is an “abuser,” and she wants him to suffer for what he did to her nieces.

“I want him to suffer. The way them kids suffered. I want him to suffer.”

After the bodies of his infant and toddler daughters were discovered, Tillman Freeman was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

According to authorities, at the time that the girls were abducted by their father, their mother was in the hospital. Reportedly, the parents of the infant and toddler got into some kind of argument about the girls’ paternity and/or their mother’s alleged infidelity; Freeman responded by snatching the girls and vanishing, prompting police label the children missing and endangered.

“From what our investigation’s telling us they had a dispute, where (Freeman) allegedly made accusations about the babies not being his, a child not being his or maybe her involvement with someone, and when he took the kids we understand he left in a rage.”

Tillman Freeman was arrested on Friday afternoon after he was seen behaving suspiciously outside of a Raeford clinic. After being taken into custody, he apparently indicated to questioning detectives that his infant and toddlers may have been harmed after he abducted them. He reportedly told law enforcement that the girls were in Hoke County, but refused to give specific details on their location or their condition. He did not admit at that time that he had stabbed the infant and toddler to death.

Since the discovery of the bodies of the stabbed children, Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin spoke out about the awful experience of finding the infant and toddler stabbed to death in the North Carolina wilderness, and how hard the case has been on the officers involved.

“It’s kind of hard to find the words to describe what this feels like. I know people read it, I know people see the story and hear about it, but to be out here on the scene and actually see this stuff, to see these children lifeless and brutally stabbed…I don’t care how many years you’ve been in it. How many times you’ve been in it or seen things, this was not a good experience. Everybody’s taking this real hard. Our heart goes out to the family, to the mother.”

In addition, the Sheriff sent his heartfelt sympathy to the children’s mother and the rest of their heartbroken family.

Tillman Freeman is due to appear in court on Monday to answer to charges that he stabbed his infant and toddler daughters to death in a fit of jealous rage.

