Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Share A Romantic Date Night Amid Divorce Rumors

Rumors that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are headed for divorce have been persistent for months but lately, this celebrity couple seems to be getting along fine. Over the weekend, Kim and Kanye attended the funeral for his cousin’s baby that reportedly left Kim feeling rattled. The pair were spotted together again on Saturday night as Kim and Kanye embarked on a date night that has the couple looking closer than ever.

Kim Kardashian was glowing as usual. She was wearing a long beige knit sweater dress and snakeskin boots and carried a long sherpa jacket with her. Kim’s jewelry was minimal, something new to her style since the terrifying Paris robbery just six months ago. A simple gold chain holding a triangle shaped pendant hung from her neck. Other than that, no other jewelry was showing.

Kanye West was definitely the more casual of the two. Kanye was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt over blue with red striped Adidas track pants and a fresh pair of white Adidas tennis shoes. His ensemble was covered by a long black trench coat that hung mid-calf.

Kim Kardashian West???????? pic.twitter.com/XXJcho5v5v — Central Dash Brasil (@CentralDash) March 27, 2017

According to E! News Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Saturday night date was spent at the Providence restaurant in Los Angeles. Kim and Kanye dined at the upscale eatery for about three hours together. They were seated side by side at a very private table. It was reported that Kim and Kanye had reservations at the restaurant and ended up getting to spend some quality time as the only diners inside a private room at the restaurant.

“Kim and Kanye were seated in a private room with several other tables, but the room was reserved just for the two of them,” a source shared with E! News. “They sat on the same side of the table and talked very quietly. The room was dimly lit and romantic. They ordered the tasting menu, which included specialties like spiny lobster with black truffle and brown butter. At the end of the meal, the restaurant gave them little gift bags with muffins to take home.”

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been going through some struggles recently. With Kim still struggling to overcome the trauma of her Paris robbery just six months ago and Kanye’s mental health breakdown that happened right after, this may be the most difficult time for them. There is still no indication that the Kim and Kanye divorce rumors have any truth to them.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the funeral for his cousin’s infant, Avery. https://t.co/2HLvFTJETD pic.twitter.com/a2BFBB9pSt — Complex (@Complex) March 25, 2017

If anything, Kim Kardashian and Kanye’ West’s romantic date night at the Providence might actually be proof that their marriage is still going strong. According to body language experts, the fact that they were sitting together, on the same side of the table is an indication that there is still romance between them.

Kim and Kanye have been careful to remain a solid couple despite all the divorce rumors. Another indicator that there is harmony in the Kardashian-West household lies in their joint appearance at Kanye’s cousin’s child’s funeral just days ago. If there really were problems in their marriage, it’s not likely that Kim and Kanye would have attended the funeral together. Nor would they have been seen out together on a dinner date just days later.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are coming up on their third wedding anniversary in just two short months. As time heals the hurt from Kim’s shocking Paris robbery and Kanye’s subsequent breakdown, hopefully the famous couple will be spending more time out together having a great time.

