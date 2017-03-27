‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jax-Alexis Hookup, Naxie Situation, No Maxie Recast

General Hospital spoilers have been clear on some things; Jasper Jax (Ingo Rademacher) will be back in Port Charles to shed some light on the kidney transplant issue with Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier). Jax, who will make an appearance in the April 3 episode of General Hospital, needs to face the consequences of his huge betrayal. While a lot of drama will happen in the Corinthos family, the newlyweds Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) and Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) are going to face some problems too.

Kidney Fiasco

Nelle’s real nature may have been discovered, but it’s not the end to her betrayal. It appears Jax knows about the situation, but he did nothing even after seeing Nelle trying to wriggle her way into Carly’s life. General Hospital spoilers hinted Jax knows everything, but he intentionally kept Carly out of the loop. What could have been a reunion between him and Carly will turn out to be a disastrous visit for him.

Carly and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) are in a bad place right now with their marriage slowly crumbling. Jax could have been the man Carly turns to if not for his betrayal. General Hospital spoilers tease Carly is not the only one to shun Jax. Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) is not happy with what her dad did. Feeling as if the world is crashing down on him, Jax will seek comfort from a friend who is also hurting.

It's a big day for #Julexis. Isn't it wild how much can change in a year? #GH #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/OLsWRgu9ci — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 17, 2017

Spoilers suggest Jax and Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will be together, and they will ease their shared pain by sharing a bed. This steamy reunion would help them deal with their sorrow, and the hookup is long in the tooth. General Hospital rumors reveal that the former married couple might regret what they did, although there is no denying that a hookup between them could eventually happen. Alexis has nothing to turn to but the bottle after Julian Jerome’s (William deVry) death. Julian is not dead after all, and he is going to be back on General Hospital soon. This hookup could complicate things later on, and it remains to be seen how Jax and Alexis will react to the morning after.

Naxie Separation

Maxie and Nathan finally tied the knot after overcoming a lot of wedding issues. General Hospital spoilers indicate the couple will have a temporary separation. Nathan will turn up alone and the absence of his wife will be explained in this week’s GH episodes.

After being silent on all her social media accounts since February, Kirsten Storms announced she is going to be on a three-month leave. She did not mention any details about her upcoming absence, but she reassured fans that GH will explain why she is not on the show. This led to speculation that Maxie’s role may be up for a recast. Nathan and Maxie were just married and the General Hospital episode revealing she was fired from her job is not enough to justify her absence.

update: she was on General Hospital for 12 YEARS. also on Twitter as @teenystweeting (omg hi Kirsten) #zenonforever pic.twitter.com/WQIjmHQtrf — kelly mason (@kellehhh) March 23, 2017

The “Naxie” couple seems to have faded in the background after they finally exchanged “I do’s” in a past episode of General Hospital. This was convenient for Paevey who was busy filming a movie. Unfortunately, being on leave for another three months means Nathan is back, but Maxie won’t be around. General Hospital episodes this week will focus on that, as noted in prior spoilers.

General Hospital spoilers and key people may have been silent on Maxie’s faith, but her fans have nothing to worry about. To date, there is no plan for a recast and Storms will reprise her role after her leave. Storms had to leave the show in the past due to health reasons, and it could be for the same reason this time too. Where soaps are concerned, three months is not too long, and scenes suggesting Maxie is abroad could fill in the gap during her absence. Meanwhile, this week’s General Hospital spoilers will set the stage for a Cassadine Island exploration and the revelation of more secrets in Port Charles.

Can Ava save her ass before Sonny & Carly learn the truth about Morgan? Find out, Monday on #GH! pic.twitter.com/WYBvexeLzR — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 25, 2017

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]