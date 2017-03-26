Kim Kardashian ‘Can’t Sleep’ Without Four Guards Outside Her Room After Robbery

A teaser for Sunday’s all new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians shows the reality family dealing with the aftermath of Kim’s harrowing robbery in Paris, with the star making the shocking admission that she can’t sleep without four security guards posted outside her bedroom.

Kardashian was involved in the dramatic robbery when a group of men dressed as police officers broke into her Paris hotel room last October, leaving the star bound and fearing for her life and escaping with million dollars worth of jewelry.

Kardashian has previously revealed that she is still affected by the robbery, detailing a terrifying flashback she had to the incident when husband, Kanye West returned home late one evening.

“All I heard was his feet stomping up the stairs. At three in the morning he came in, and that’s the same time the robbery happened.”

A People source close to the family has revealed that 6 months on from the robbery, the family now takes their security more seriously than ever, with no family member leaving the house without a full security detail in tow.

“Security and privacy issues have changed not only for her but for the whole family. They have security guards most of the time when they go out.”

Fans of the show will remember that Kardashian famously fired her long time security guard, Pascal Duvier following the incident in Paris. While rumors were swirling at the time over his alleged involvement in the robbery, Kardashian insists she never blamed Duvier as he was out watching over her sisters at a Paris nightclub.

People have reported that following her break from the spotlight, Kardashian is more selective about what she shares with the public.

“Privacy is more important now. Kim took three months off to get perspective. She does a reality show, but now doesn’t feel obliged to share everything in her life.”

The source close to the famous family claims that Kim now chooses to reveal only information that is important to her or her fans while keeping other information, especially that about her wealth and material possessions to herself.

It has been reported that much of Kardashian’s jewelry that was stolen in the Paris heist had been posted on the reality star’s Snapchat account earlier in the evening.

According to the People source, it’s not just Kim, but the whole family whose lifestyle has been changed by the incident.

“The robbery changed their lifestyle going forward.”

The source continues to say that the safety of children North, 3, and Saint, 1, is the couple’s number one priority.

It was previously reported that Kardashian and husband, Kanye West were extremely “rattled” after attending the funeral of the 1-year-old son of West’s cousin, Ricky Anderson in Los Angeles on Friday. Following the funeral, a source for Hollywood Life revealed that “Kim is taking the death of Kanye’s cousin’s son very hard. The fact that a baby could just die in his sleep like that has rattled her to the core.” The toddler, Avery, who was just two months older than Saint, died in his sleep earlier in the week with no previous signs of illness.

French police announced in January that they had arrested 17 suspects over the robbery of Kardashian in October last year. According to police reports, the suspects were tracked down using DNA evidence left at the scene. A source close to the investigation has revealed that all suspects were already known to French police for robbery and similar offences.

You can catch Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9 P.M ET on E!.

[Featured image by Lionel Cironneau/ AP Images]