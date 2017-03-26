Johnny Depp’s 2017 Movies: Jack Sparrow In Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 And More

Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tails, has fans counting the days, but in two months time, Captain Sparrow will again be swaggering across the big screen on March 26. For those who cannot wait, there is a new Depp movie on Netflix.

There is more to Johnny Depp than just Jack Sparrow, though. Johnny recently portrayed a doctor in a Netflix movie called The Black Ghiandola which was released March 12. This film was written, starred in and directed by 16-year-old cancer patient Anthony Conti as part of the Make a Film Foundation, according to EnStarz.

Johnny Depp is back in the action on the big movie screen again on November 22, when Murder on The Orient Express is released in theaters. Inspired by the Agatha Christie novel, this murder mystery is bound to strike a chord with Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow loving fans as well.

Murder on The Orient Express will be set as a period piece according to Canoe. Period movies are always fun, especially with Johnny Depp. Remember Sleepy Hollow, The Lone Ranger and of course as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean? Depp is so cute in historical costumes.

Johnny Depp is a master of disguise, costuming and creating amazing characters. Whether he is portraying real life characters, like Hunter S. Thompson in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, or fantasy roles like The Mad Hatter, Edward Scissorhands, or Jack Sparrow, Johnny always makes an impression.

While Johnny Depp only played a cameo role in the first Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, but the Jack Sparrow actor will have a major role in the upcoming sequel according to Enstarz. Seeing Depp portray the Great dark wizard Gillert Grindelwald is a highly anticipated treat.

Johnny Depp will be getting a lion’s share of the screen time on Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them 2. That is great news for those fond of Depp’s collection of amazing, larger than life characters. Sadly it will likely be 2018 before this gorgeous film hits theaters.

After Jack Sparrow hits the high seas in Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tails, Johnny Depp will move to the UK, at least for a little while to shoot Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 on location according to Radar Online. Johnny Depp is reportedly looking for a comfy place to crash for a few months.

LAbyrinth starring Johnny Depp is an entirely different kind of movie. LAbyrinth is an account of the investigation ofTupac Shakur’s murder. Johnny Depp will portray Los Angeles detective Russel Poole in this movie.

Johnny Depp will portray the swashbuckling pirate Jack Sparrow, the dark wizard Gillert Grindelwald, a doctor turned zombie victim and two different detectives in his upcoming movies. For more information on Johnny Depp’s movies and fantastic roles for 2017 and 2018 see this from the Inquisitr.

[Featured Image by Junko Kimura/Getty Images]