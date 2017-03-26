Snoop Dogg Donald Trump Video Is ‘Disgusting,” Antonio Sabato Jr. Says

Antonio Sabato Jr. really dislikes the new Snoop Dogg music video in which the rapper shoots a clown dressed up as President Trump.

In an interview on the One America News Network with “Daily Ledger” host Stephanie Hamill, the former Calvin Klein model also revealed that he is considering running for Congress, Gateway Pundit reported.

The generally apolitical actor/producer is perhaps best known for his role as Jagger Cates on the daytime soap opera General Hospital.

He became a Trump supporter who subsequently spoke at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last July when the former New York real estate mogul received the GOP presidential nomination on his way to winning the White House.

Sabato Jr. also competed on Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars in 2014 and has appeared in several reality TV shows as well as acted in various scripted films.

Born in Rome, Italy, the former soap star moved to Los Angeles with his family at age 13. He became a U.S. citizen in 1996.

He explained to Hamill (see clip embedded below) that he’s no fan of the Snoop Dogg music video or what he considers sore-loser, anti-Trump celebrities in the post-Election 2016 environment.

“It’s disgusting to me to see these kinds of things on television. We should be behind our president. He won fair and square, and he’s the leader of the free world, and he’s working extremely hard. So to see these things, to see children, kids, teenagers, watching these kinds of videos, is disgusting…it’s unheard of… the American people spoke, and they got President Trump elected, and that’s the way it goes. He will be reelected four years from now, and hopefully by then I’ll be in Congress…”

In contrast to the response to the Snoop Dogg Trump video, could you imagine the outcry that would occur after the mock assassination of Obama in a video, Hamill wondered rhetorically. “All hell would break loose,” she claimed.

The actor, 45, added that he is encountering difficulties finding work in show business after 30 years in the entertainment industry because of his public Trump support. Even before the Trump presidency, much has written in the mainstream media that conservatives and libertarians in front and behind the camera in liberal Hollywood have to keep quiet for career reasons unless they are well established.

While Trump, a former Democrat and independent, regularly mixed with celebrities in his pre-politics longtime tenure in the media spotlight, the scenario has changed.

On a scale of 1-10, Sabato Jr. generously gave the president a score of 10 or 11 because, in his view, Trump is trying to get things done in Washington despite opposition in Congress from both parties, i.e., from all the Democrats and the cohort of the GOP establishment, plus from various media precincts. He cited the failed Obamacare repeal/replace bill as an example.

Despite the legislative setback, Donald Trump reassured his supporters yesterday via Twitter that he will be putting together a “great” healthcare plan, which may suggest that the president will form his own coalition on Capitol Hill rather than relying on the leadership or lack thereof of House Speaker Paul Ryan.

ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2017

In an interview with Variety published sometime after the RNC convention, Antonio Sabato Jr. opened up about the backlash against him for hopping aboard the Trump train.

“I think this country allows you freedom of speech. Anybody should be allowed to say whatever they want. When you’re in my business, you can’t talk about [conservative] politics. You just can’t. You’re attacked viciously in a way that I’ve never been attacked before…You’re supposed to be hired based on your talent and abilities, not because of how you feel about politics or religion…”

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]