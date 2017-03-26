‘Dexter,’ ‘Lost,’ ‘Roseanne,’ & Other Epic TV Shows With Bad Endings

While no one wants epic TV shows to end, most inevitably have a finale at some point in time.

The ultimate goal with any epic TV show is to have a satisfying finale which perfectly wraps up the entire series. Unfortunately, some epic TV shows end up with bad endings. The question is – do bad endings ruin an otherwise epic TV show?

Keep reading for a list of epic TV shows that were cursed with bad endings.

Dexter

Showtime’s Dexter was hailed by many as an epic TV show. In fact, Dexter Season 9 and Dexter Season 9 trailer still trend on Twitter from time to time as many wishful fans still hold out hope that the series could return for Season 9.

According to Deadline, Showtime even confused Dexter fans into thinking they had released a Season 9 trailer in August of last year. The trailer the network released was actually to celebrate the official 10th anniversary of the Dexter series. As fans of the Showtime series recall, Dexter aired on the network from October 1, 2006, to September 22, 2013 and was 8 Seasons long.

Screener TV notes Showtime’s Dexter is one of the top epic TV shows to be cursed with a bad finale. Despite most fans agreeing the finale of Dexter was pretty bad – they are still hopeful a Season 9 could happen one day.

Lost

Lost was considered to be a game changer as far as epic TV shows are concerned. It has a lot of layers, an unpredictable narrative, and a pretty spectacular cast of actors and actresses. The story of Lost started out unfolding as a combination of flashbacks and flashforwards. Many believe the buildup for the finale of the series to be huge was the ultimate downfall of Lost.

The biggest problem with the ending of Lost was the fact that the ending left so many unanswered question. It was determined that each of the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 discovered they were in their own personal purgatory. This left fan of Lost wondering whether the characters had been dead the entire time.

How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother– abbreviated as HIMYM – aired on CBS from September 19, 2005 to March 31, 2014. It was an epic TV series about a man named Ted telling his children the story of how he met your mother. The series ran for nine seasons and it was not until nearly the end of the series that the mysterious mother was finally introduced. Unfortunately, most fans thought the TV show got a little weird when Tracy (Cristin Milioti).

To make things worse, the character Tracy was not in the series for very long before passing away. Some fans claimed this as a “cop-out”. In the final moments of the series, Ted Mosby rushes back into the arms of Robin – who many believed he should have been with in the first place.

Roseanne

The finale of Roseanne canceled out just about everything fans loved regarding the 90s sitcom. In the finale episode, fans learned that Dan had actually died of the heart attack at Darlene’s wedding and Season 9 never happened. Instead, the character of Roseanne had created a fictional version of her entire life. This included everything from love interests to sexuality. A lot of people who loved Roseanne hated the ending because it felt as though fans had been slapped in the face.

Other epic TV shows that most people agree had bad endings include:

Seinfield

The Sopranos

Two and a Half Men

Elsewhere

Beverly Hills 90210

Mad Men

True Blood

Quantum Leap

Can you think of any epic TV shows that were cursed with bad endings? Do you think the bad ending ruined the show or would you watch the show if they were to remake it today? Share your thoughts on these epic TV shows with bad endings in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by Goran Bogicevic/ShutterStock]