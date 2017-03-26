What Is Schmidt’s First Name On ‘New Girl’? Shocking Reveal Will Be Made Soon

Schmidt has always been Schmidt on New Girl but that’s his last name not his first. Apparently, Schmidt’s first name is so embarrassing that he doesn’t share it with anyone. Not his friends and definitely not his roommates. With all of the odd facts that have surfaced about Schmidt (Max Greenfield) in six seasons that the show has been on Fox, it seems like one of them should have been his first name.

On Saturday, Fox released a preview for an upcoming episode of New Girl that instantly has fans talking. It was teased that the next-to-last Season 6 episode set to air on Tuesday may reveal Schmidt’s first name.

#TBT to when Schmidt's billboard lit up Koreatown. #NewGirl A post shared by New Girl (@newgirlonfox) on Mar 23, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

Refinery 29 reports that Schmidt’s first name reveal might be more of a sad time than a happy one. With Season 6 of New Girl coming to an end, there’s still no news on whether or not the Fox network hit will be making a comeback for Season 7. They say that giving up Schmidt’s first name as Season 6 rolls to a close might be an issue of tying up loose ends, more than an issue of comedic timing.

New Girl has managed to stay on the air and popular for six full seasons despite spending Season 5 without the show’s main cast member Zooey Deschanel when she was pregnant in real life and took the season off. Of course part of that success happened when her temporary replacement, Megan Fox, stormed the set and proved that she is just as funny as Zooey.

It looks like New Girl is facing more obstacles as Zooey Deschanel is pregnant again. They can’t just call up Megan Fox and have her fill in again, can they? Maybe another new girl can move in and be the roommate instead.

Make a snack and get ready! ???? #NewGirl is all-new tonight at 8/7c on @foxtv. A post shared by New Girl (@newgirlonfox) on Mar 21, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

You see, fans of New Girl have been wondering what is Schmidt’s first name for years. Despite living as his roommate, it turns out that they don’t know Schmidt’s first name either. Apparently, it has never popped up on a piece of mail and he’s never pulled out his ID long enough for anyone to snoop and see what is so bad about whatever that first name might be.

As far as Schmidt’s first name goes, he says it all in the preview for the upcoming New Girl episode that airs on Tuesday. According to the quirky housemate, his name is “the worst name in the history of names.” There’s no telling what that could be but surely he shares his unsavory name with someone out there right?

THE BIGGEST REVEAL IN NEW GIRL HISTORY HAPPENS THIS TUESDAY ???????????? pic.twitter.com/KP7uqCgaKc — Hannah Simone (@HannahSimone) March 25, 2017

Further fueling the drama over Schmidt’s first name, Hannah Simone, who plays Schmidt’s on-screen wife Cece recently took to Twitter to share the clip from Tuesday’s episode. She wrote in the caption, “THE BIGGEST REVEAL IN NEW GIRL HISTORY HAPPENS THIS TUESDAY.”

Schmidt’s first name can’t be that bad, can it? Well, according to him it can be and that’s why the New Girl character has failed to share his embarrassing moniker with the rest of the 4D crew for so long. You can only keep a secret like that hidden for so long before someone figures it out, though. We’re guessing Cece already knows what it is, though. Being that they’re TV married and all, she could just check her marriage certificate and see who it says she is married to. For the rest of us, Schmidt’s first name still remains a mystery, hopefully only until Tuesday when the Fox comedy will share the awkward name with the world.

Will you be tuning in to New Girl on Tuesday to see what is Schmidt’s first name? Leave your guesses in the comments section below.

New Girl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Fox.

