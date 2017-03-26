Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly And Tucker Carlson Rule Cable News Ratings

Donald Trump may be receiving bad reviews for his presidency early on, but two of his biggest cheerleaders, Bill O’Reilly and Tucker Carlson, are doing just fine. When computing ratings from Showbuzz Daily, both of them scored the highest cable news ratings of the past week, averaging over 3 million viewers a night.

Bill O’Reilly averaged 3.56 million viewers a night. O’Reilly’s biggest night was on Wednesday when he attracted just over 4 million viewers. That evening, Fox News transcripts have him talking about the “most important story of the year.”

“Many Americans voted for Donald Trump because they feared that a Democrat winning the White House would appoint another liberal judge to the Supreme Court. In recent times, the court has often ruled on politics – not the law,” O’Reilly stated at the very beginning of his show, adding that many Americans fear Gorsuch would do the same.

O’Reilly chided Democrats for not liking Gorsuch simply because he is liberal. He then showed a video of Diane Feinstein, who was upset that Gorsuch was an “originalist” when it came to the Constitution, talk about the dangers of the nominee. The Fox News host thought Feinstein’s statement was ridiculous because if judges are free to rule on judicial evolution, that means they become politicians.

Bill O’Reilly talked about how the Constitution gives the president some power to stop foreign nationals from entering the United States. However, he believes that activist judges have prevented Donald Trump from his controversial travel ban, calling it “unconstitutional.”

An opinion piece by Shalil Shetty from CNN is one of many that says Trump’s newly-revised travel ban is indeed unconstitutional and inhumane.

“By narrowing slightly the scope of the new executive order, the Trump administration may have remedied some of its predecessor’s constitutional flaws, but it remains blatantly discriminatory. Thinly disguised as a national security measure, the ban reinstates many of the most repellent elements of the original.”

Shetty believes Trump failed to disguise the xenophobic intent behind the ban. Shetty believes that the idea that refugees pose a risk of committing terrorist acts more than anyone else is false.

On his show Tucker Carlson Tonight, Mr. Carlson, who scored an average of 3.1 million viewers a night this week, also dealt with the refugee issue and condemned liberals for their ideas of “multiculturalism.” In fact, as seen on a Fox News video, Tucker had Daily Mail columnist Katie Hopkins on to discuss the issue after the attacks in London. He introduced her by stating how much she has been reviled by liberals, even though Hopkin’s articles have been factually debated by conservatives as well.

Hopkins vehemently defended her position on the negative aspects of multiculturalism, telling Carlson that instead of protecting the main culture, many in London are instead trying to protect the cultures that try and “take away” from the main culture.

“I think liberals think multiculturalism means that we die together,” Hopkins told Carlson, who noted that she has discounted the idea of multiculturalism as something that isn’t workable.

Hopkins denied the claim, but said that she believes Britain has become a “nation of ghettos.” She said that people didn’t leave behind their cultures in order to try and assimilate; instead, they brought the repressive parts of their cultures with them.

“We are losing the country we loved,” Hopkins summarized to Carlson, adding that this isn’t the proper time to “offer support” to the Muslim communities — something she believes liberals want to do.

Carlson didn’t disagree with Hopkins, and some may refer to the Fox News host as “xenophobic.” However, one can’t deny that Carlson, like Bill O’Reilly, has successfully used these issues in order to garner a huge audience.

[Featured Image by Elsa and Rob Kim/Getty Images]