‘DWTS’ Week 2 Spoilers: Which Couple Is Going Home Monday Night?

Dancing with the Stars moves into its second week of competition on Monday night. Although all 12 celebrities and their pro dance partners will get a chance to show off their dance moves, even a perfect score won’t be enough to save one couple from elimination.

According to ABC, one celebrity will go home at the end of Monday night’s live show. The first elimination of the season is based on a combination of the judges’ scores from last week’s premiere night dances and votes from viewers. One look at the leaderboard below will make it clear which celebs may be in jeopardy on Monday night but there is already plenty of speculation about the couple who won’t make it past Week 2.

Who will face elimination on the second week of Dancing with the Stars? Find out which songs the couples will be dancing to on Monday night and the latest scoop about the celebrity dancer who is rumored to be leaving the show on March 27.

We just saw how the west was really won. ???? ???? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/p86wggkDHK — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) March 22, 2017

According to Buddy TV, each couple will perform either a cha cha, Argentine Tango, jive, Paso Doble, tango, quickstep or Viennese Waltz to a variety of songs during Monday night’s live show.

Find the Week 2 song and dance lineup below and don’t forget to check out the list of DWTS voting phone numbers previously published by the Inquisitr. Although one couple will be leaving, the remaining eleven couples will need all the votes they can get to help them avoid elimination next week.

Mr. T and Kym Herjavec – Paso Doblé – “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor

David Ross and Lindsay Arnold – Cha Cha – “Bust a Move” by Young MC

Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd – Foxtrot – “Love Me Now” by John Legend

Simone Biles and Sasha Farber – Cha Cha – “Burnin’ Up” by Jessie J featuring 2 Chainz

Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess – Viennese Waltz – “Unlove You” by Jennifer Nettles

Charo and Keo Motsepe – Paso Doblé – “España Cani” by Charo

Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko – Foxtrot – “Bad Intentions” by Niykee Heaton

Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater – Viennese Waltz – “Suffer” by Charlie Puth

Chris Kattan and Witney Carson – Jive – “Hey Ya!” by OutKast

Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev – Cha Cha – “No Rights No Wrongs” by Jess Glynne

Normani Kordei and Valentin Chmerkovskiy – Cha Cha – “Give Me Your Love” by Sigala featuring John Newman and Nile Rodgers

Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Jive – “Grown” by Little Mix

Last week’s premiere ended with Olympic gymnast Simone Biles at the top of the leaderboard (32), followed closely by NFL star Rashad Jennings (31). Both contestants have a huge fan following on social media so there is no question that they will both easily make it through another week.

Three contestants tied for third place on the leaderboard — Nancy Kerrigan, Heather Morris, and David Ross all earned a 28 and if their fans came through with votes then they should all make it to Week 3.

Normani Kordei wasn’t one of the highest scorers on the DWTS premiere, but with a respectable 27 and a talented partner (Val Chmerkovskiy), it would be a big surprise to see her in jeopardy.

As we move down the leaderboard, there are six contestants who will have to step up their game if they want a shot at winning the Dancing with the Stars Season 24 Mirrorball trophy.

Here’s how the bottom six scored on the first night of competition — Nick Viall (24), Erika Jayne (24), Bonner Bolton (22), Charo (21), Mr. T (20), and Chris Kattan (17).

Gold Derby predicts that Chris Kattan, Mr. T, Charo, Erika Jayne, and Nick Viall will all be in jeopardy on Monday night, but likely all will be safe for another week except for Chris Kattan.

“Kattan has 9 to 2 odds of going home first… comedians don’t have the strongest track record on DWTS, and Kattan doesn’t have a known dance background, so he’ll have to pull out all the stops right away to establish himself as a contender.”

Watch Dancing with the Stars on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to find out who goes home and who will move on to Week 3.

[Featured Image by Eric McCandless/ABC Television Network]