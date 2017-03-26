Khloe Kardashian Called ‘Skinny’, ‘Unreal’; Lamar Odom Seen With Khloe Lookalike

Khloe Kardashian has always been criticized for her body and when she put a picture of herself on Instagram in which she was wearing a clingy satin dress, she was criticized again. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked way too skinny, a fan said.

On set ???????? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 22, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

“Too much photoshop,” said one.

“This isnt real. How skinny u r now a days????????????????????????,” said another.

It looks like no matter what Khloe Kardashian does, she just doesn’t seem to be able to escape the criticism that surrounds her body. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star famously said that she was the “fat one” in the family until she decided to lose weight. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star last forty pounds after she joined a gym. Khloe Kardashian has said time and again that she has always taken recourse to food when she has been depressed and her break up with Lamar Odom was no different.

Her fans have alleged time and again that she has gotten a lot of surgery done on her face. Although Khloe Kardashian denies having any surgery on herself, she says she isn’t exactly opposed to the idea of plastic surgery. But she goes on to say that she is okay with surgery only if everything else has failed. “If you’re working out and you have a trouble area, and it’s still bothering you, then go fix it if you want. I definitely am a fan of plastic surgery. I just think you need to go through the proper channels first,” the Inquisitr has reported.

On set with @justinemarjan @1maryphillips @kristinestuddmakeup @monicarosestyle ???????????????? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 22, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

Some time ago, Khloe Kardashian earned the ire of her fans after they spotted a photoshopped picture of herself of her thigh on Instagram. However, later, she clarified that she had been disfigured in an accident when she was a kid the Inquisitr had reported.

To this day, I remember the exact streets (Ventura Blvd. and Coldwater Canyon). I was speeding and the other car ran a stop sign. I was wearing my seatbelt but the strap was under my armpit,” she said.

When your hair color is on point @traceycunningham1 okkkkkuuuuuuurrrrr A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 20, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

“I was in a small Mercedes and it compacted in the wreck. My head and upper body went through the windshield and my legs were stuck under the steering wheel.”

Khloe Kardashian was all praises for her trainer Gunnar Peterson. She said when she had a break up with Lamar Odom, pretty much everyone was reminding her of it. It was in that moment that she decided she was going to join a gym and change her body and it worked beautifully for her.

“So I joined Equinox, and I would go there and put my headphones on and get on the elliptical or the stairs, and no one would bother me or ask me questions — because even at Starbucks, I would get ‘I’m sorry…’ I would watch The Real Housewives or something mindless, and I felt like all the stress I was under, all the paparazzi — I blocked out all that noise. I escaped there, and as a by-product, I started losing weight. Then I thought, ‘OK, I’m gonna call a trainer, and Gunnar Peterson has been a family friend of ours.’ He changed my body.”

It’s truly amazing what Khloe has been able to do with her body over the course of time. She used to be overweight and when she resolved in her mind that she wanted to take her life into her hands, she surely did it.

While Khloe Kardashian has certainly gotten her life back on track, Lamar Odom was recently seen with a Khloe Kardashian look-a-like, Elite Daily has reported.

Baby blues ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 12, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Given that Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom have separated and are now seen with other people they are going to get back together. Do you think Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom are going to get back together? Do you think Lamar Odom is still hung up on Khloe? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/ Getty Images]