Was Sharna Burgess And Bonner Bolton’s ‘Showmance’ Planned By ‘DWTS’ Producers?

After Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton got flirty on Dancing with the Stars, it didn’t take long for the dating rumors to start. So did the show’s producers intend for this to happen when they partnered the Aussie dancer with the professional bull rider?

According to Entertainment Tonight, Sharna Burgess, 31, and Bonner Bolton, 29, recently shot down rumors that they are dating. However, DWTS producers might want the dance partners to keep up the flirty behavior for the sake of the show. Sharna and Bonner’s first meeting was filmed for the Dancing with the Stars Season 24 premiere, and one of the show’s producers immediately tried to push the potential romance narrative by accusing Sharna of blushing after her interaction with the cowboy.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Sharna said in response to the accusation.

In his first DWTS package, Bonner Bolton called his partner “the prettiest lady in the house,” and he teased that “things could get spicy” in the ballroom. He and Sharna Burgess landed near the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 22 out of 40, but Bonner’s good looks likely helped him win over many Dancing with the Stars fans.

A “showmance” could also help keep Bonner Bolton around for a while, and perhaps the show’s producers knew exactly what they were doing when they partnered him with one of the only single female DWTS pros. Back in January, executive producer Joe Sungkur was already teasing a possible Season 24 romance.

“As an overall for the season, we will bring back favorite themes, [inject] some new ideas, but also stick to what’s working so well,” he told Glamour. “And we hope for romance in the air! Whenever there is romance, there’s a smile on our face.”

Most Dancing with the Stars pros and their partners are married or in relationships, but Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton have both revealed that they are single.

“I’m not [dating anyone],” Bolton said. “[I’m] 100 percent [single]. Full on [available].”

Sharna Burgess reportedly blushed again when she was asked whether she’s seeing anyone.

“I am not [dating anyone either],” Burgess revealed. “I am absolutely single.”

On Tuesday night, Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton were spotted at the Cowboy Palace Saloon in Los Angeles. There was some speculation that they were out on a date.

“He seems especially doe-eyed—and she certainly doesn’t seem to mind the attention,” an eyewitness told E! News of their outing.

Bonner was photographed whispering in Sharna’s ear and putting his arm around her, but this time he made sure to keep it above the belt. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the cowboy caused quite the scandal when he was filmed wrapping his arm around Sharna and sticking his hand between her legs during the DWTS Season 4 premiere. However, Bonner and Sharna say that his hand placement was just an innocent mistake.

Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton have seemingly moved on from the embarrassing incident. They laughed and played pool together at the Cowboy Palace Saloon, and Sharna looked comfortable with Bonner’s arm draped over her shoulders. However, People reports that the dance partners weren’t on a date; they were just filming next week’s package for Dancing with the Stars. They’ll be performing a Viennese Waltz, but Bonner wanted to teach Sharna how to Texas two-step.

“I’m hoping that there’s some Texas two-step that I can use in our Viennese Waltz so you can feel right at home and like it’s authentic to you and still come out and do a really technical, beautiful Viennese Waltz,” Sharna says in a sneak peek.

Sharna Burgess admits that she and Bonner Bolton have good chemistry and that he kept making her blush during the Dancing with the Stars premiere, so this could be the start of an epic showmance. As past celebrity competitors have found, it doesn’t hurt to flirt with your pro partner as long as you both are single. Hollywood Life recently ranked some of the best DWTS showmances, and many of the couples on the list have gone far on the show. They include Season 19 third place finishers Janel Parrish and Val Chmerkovskiy, Season 18 champs Maks Chmerkovskiy and Meryl Davis, and Season 18 fourth place finishers Peta Murgatroyd and James Maslow.

While many viewers love watching showmances play out on Dancing with the Stars, Bonner Bolton’s partner insists that she wants fans to focus on their choreography, not their chemistry.

“Look, we have a lot of chemistry and we have a lot of fun, but first and foremost we are trying to do a really great job in this competition,” Sharna Burgess says. “I want Bonner to be around until the end and I want to take this man to the finale. That is our priority. Everyone is making a lot of our really obvious chemistry.”

