Donald Trump To Prison? W.H. Staff ‘Wiping’ Electronic Devices Amid Russia Probe

Donald Trump could be headed to prison, experts say amid reports that White House staff may have been ordered to wipe evidence from their electronic devices amid a probe into Trump’s alleged ties to Russia.

The FBI confirmed this week that they are investigating whether Donald Trump or anyone involved in his campaign had improper collusion with Russian intelligence officials during the 2016 presidential election. There have been reports that members of Trump’s staff worked closely with Russia on the release of damaging emails hacked from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chief, John Podesta. In the months since then, a number of ties have emerged between members of Trump’s inner circle with Russia.

Now, a new report claims that White House officials and members of Trump’s transition team are “purging” electronic devices to avoid evidence being turned up by subpoenas. As the Independent reported, the allegations of destroyed evidence comes just after government lawyers ordered Trump’s aides to preserve material that could be connected to Russian interference in the election.

The revelation comes amid predictions that Donald Trump could be headed to prison over the unraveling allegations that his team colluded with Russia during the election.

“If, not just people around him, but the president himself is facing possible indictment down the road, that could be a game changer. He could be removed from office for that, whether he wants to be or not,” John Schindler, a security expert and former counterintelligence officer, told CBC radio (via the Independent).

This is not the first prediction from Schindler that Donald Trump could be headed to prison. Back in February, he noted that Trump’s growing rift with the intelligence agencies could come back to haunt him. The former NSA intelligence analyst said that these intelligence agencies could have evidence against Trump that would come forward.

Schindler went so far as to predict that Donald Trump would “die in jail” after the scandal had fully unfolded.

“Now we go nuclear,” he wrote on Twitter. “[Intelligence community] war going to new levels. Just got an [email from] senior [intelligence community] friend, it began: ‘He will die in jail.'”

“US intelligence is not the problem here,” Schindler wrote in another tweet. “The President’s collusion with Russian intelligence is. Many details, but the essence is simple.”

Today, Trump fired a Russian-born adviser who (1) worked for years for Russia-affiliated interests, & (2) insists Putin didn't annex Crimea. pic.twitter.com/gzFYNxNj8n — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 26, 2017

The investigation into Donald Trump’s possible collusion with Russia during the campaign appears to be moving forward quickly. Congressional Democrats have intensified their calls for an independent commission to investigate, with many casting doubt on Republican Devin Nunes, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee whose ties to Donald Trump have come into question as Nunes leads the House probe.

“I do think the events of this week call out the need for an independent commission quite separate and apart from what we do in Congress,” Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the committee, said on CBS’ Meet the Nation (via Politico).

Poll: Majority of Americans want independent commission to investigate Trump-Russia ties https://t.co/sXuZ9xz20Z pic.twitter.com/XNOGcvoN3v — POLITICO (@politico) March 26, 2017

That call was backed up by Democrat Mark Warner, who said on NBC’s Meet The Press that an independent investigation was necessary —- though unlikely.

“Listen, if we could get an independent commission, I’m open to that,” he said (via Politico). “That means you’ve got to pass a bill, [and] the President’s got to sign it.”

While the rumors that Donald Trump could be headed to prison have intensified, both Trump and his closest aides have denied any connection to Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

