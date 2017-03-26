‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood Reveals Inspiration For Be Forever Haute Boutique

Amber Portwood revealed to People the inspiration behind building her online store, Be Forever Haute. The Teen Mom OG star said she never intended to open up an online clothing store, but thought it was the smartest option considering so many people would ask about the accessories and outfits she wore on the hit MTV show.

“… I didn’t know how to necessary design my own clothes, but a boutique would be a great start. I pretty much did a lot of research — a few months worth — and made sure I had all my ducks in a row and then I went for it. I invested a very large amount of money into this boutique.”

Love this together!! Find it on my boutique website www.beforeverhaute.com ???? And thank you for all the success so far..Love always ???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

Amber discussed her experience of fitting into various clothing sizes due to her fluctuating weight. Portwood said she’s been as tiny as a size 0 and up to a size 12. Regardless of her weight, Amber said she always wanted to look fashionable and sexy.

“… I always want to be comfortable and look good. So I wanted to do a boutique that can fit all types of woman, because I have been every size in a way… I did a size small all the way up to a 4x. I am going to pick out clothes that are gorgeous and cute and not feel like you’re wearing a Muumuu everyday.”

A couple of months ago, Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood was accused of scamming customers who purchased items from Be Forever Haute. A customer disclosed to Radar Online the level of unprofessionalism she experienced with staff associated with Portwood’s online clothing store.

An amazing dress for my boss ladies out there!! When you get this please send us pics???? www.beforeverhaute.com ???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:34pm PST

According to Radar Online, the customer purchased $51.93 worth of items and did not get a full refund due to having to pay a restocking fee of $5 per item and $15 for shipping.

“I made a purchase, but the clothes didn’t fit… I returned them, but it was a huge back and forth.”

Portwood confidently tweeted that no items have been sent back and “people saying that we have returned products are 100 percent lying.” The website Radar Online obtained access to the email exchange between the customer and support@beforeverhaute.com regarding the returned item.

According to Radar Online, on January 6, a customer requested to return two items that were too small. Forever Haute customer service responded on January 18.

“We received a package from you today. We had not received a response from you after we responded to your initial complaint so we we’re not expecting it. We still need a response from you since we about your return. We need to know how you would like us to process your return.”

The customer then fired back at Forever Haute with statements from their return policy. “Your return policy is very specific. It states, ‘After we receive your approved return items, we will initiate a refund to your credit card.’ You’ve acknowledged receipt of the items.”

My outfit pick of the day! If you like it go to my boutique www.beforeverhaute.com and check it out plus so much more???? sending love everyone ???? @beforeverhaute A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:44am PST

Customer service promptly apologized for the delay and confusion regarding the return items. “We are making an exception and will issue a refund minus a $5 restocking fee per item. In the future, we will strictly adhere to our return policy as written in the ‘Our Policies’ section.”

The drama escalated when the customer slammed customer service for tweeting her private information in the midst of the dispute. “The second I started tweeting, that’s when she started coming at me… She started threatening me with her lawyer because I’m defaming her character.”

The frustrated shopper then emailed customer service about the disclosure of her personal information on social media.

“Do you realize you’re a professional company representing a well-known celebrity with hundreds of thousands of followers & you’re tweeting my private information? My account has been deleted due to your unprofessionalism and reckless disregard for my privacy.”

Customer service for Forever Haute denied the release of personal information about customers. They explained they reached out to the upset customer via social media because they failed to get a response through email communication.

“We simply responded to you on social media since that is the only way you are choosing to reach out to us… We would like to handle this in email because we do not think it’s professional.”

The Teen Mom OG star was also accused of purchasing a dress from the website Wish and reselling it through her own business for $82.99.

All my clothes come straight from LA Showroom. You can't buy anything without a tax ID and business&sellers permit!???? www.beforeverhaute.com A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:23am PST

In an effort to protect her business’ reputation, Amber said she would take legal action if the allegations made against her did not cease.

“This isn’t true and is also illegal. If you keeping making these comments I’m taking legal action.”

Forever Haute did not respond to a request for comment from Radar Online.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]