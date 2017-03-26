Best Movies And TV Shows Coming To Netflix In April You Should Definitely Watch

April will be around the corner soon, and Netflix has a treasure trove of new movies and TV shows to offer its subscribers next month. Fans of old classics like Schindler’s List and A Nightmare on Elm Street will be delighted to know they can now stream the movies on Netflix starting April, and for eager audiences who can’t wait to see which new original TV show will be Netflix’s next Stranger Things or The Orange Is The New Black, there are a couple of early favorites that seem primed for success.

If you’re a fan of Steven Spielberg, April might be shaping up to be the month for you as Netflix is welcoming a series of Spielberg movies, including films directed by the veteran director, such as Schindler’s List and the more recent The BFG, and the movies that he helped produce, including Gremlins and the An American Tail movies.

And after looking at all the movies and TV shows that are coming to Netflix in April, here are the ones that you should definitely find the time to watch.

For lovers of horror, Netflix is offering…

Gremlins (1984) and A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

If you’re a fan of 1980s horror films, you’re in for a treat as horror classics like Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street and horror-comedy hybrids like Gremlins will be available for streaming on Netflix starting April 1.

A Nightmare on Elm Street is arguably among one of the most successful and longest-running horror franchises, with nine slasher films in total and one remake currently being planned, according to Inquisitr. But if you want to go back to the beginning, to the movie that started it all, you’re now able to see A Nightmare on Elm Street on Netflix. Only advice? Perhaps don’t watch this movie before you go to bed.

And don’t feet the mogwai after midnight, as Gremlins has taught us. If ever you feel like indulging in a night of good old 80s nostalgia, this perfect combination of horror and comedy, and cuteness and grotesqueness seems like a perfect movie to watch.

For fans of animation, Netflix is offering…

An American Tail (1986) and sequels, Kubo and the Two Strings (2016), and The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

For more family-friendly entertainment, Netflix is offering some prime choices, including the An American Tail movies and more recent films like The Secret Life of Pets and Kubo and the Two Strings. The former creates a sweet and adventure-filled universe out of a question every pet-owner has pondered before – what do my pets do when I’m gone? – while the latter is an ambitious and beautifully rendered movie from Laika (Coraline, Paranorman) that touches upon themes of storytelling and grief. Notably, none of these films are from Disney, proving that the studio does not have a monopoly on good animation storytelling.

For binge-watchers of Netflix’s originals, Netflix is offering…

Win It All (2017), Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On (2017), Casting JonBenet (2017), Dear White People (2017)

In the past few years, Netflix has made clear it’s not one to skimp when it comes to spending money on original programming. Last year, Netflix announced it will spend $6 billion on content in 2017, making it the second-biggest spender in this category, second only to ESPN, according to CNBC.

Netflix subscribers will only be too happy to see that many original films and TV shows will be cropping up on the platform this April. In the category of original films, there’s Win It All, a comedy about a small-time gambler (played by Jake Johnson) that’s fresh off its success at SXSW. Another standout film in Netflix’s original programming is Casting JonBenet, a documentary about the unsolved case of the death of six-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey.

For new TV shows from Netflix, subscribers can check out Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, an anthology series that focuses on how sex, technology, and the porn industry has affected people’s lives, and Dear White People, a TV show adapted from the 2014 breakout indie film Dear White People, which focuses on the racial politics in an elite Ivy League college.

