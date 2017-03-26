Tomi Lahren Has Been Permanently Banned From The Blaze After Pro-Choice Remarks

Conservative talk show host Tomi Lahren recently spoke to The View where she claimed she was pro-choice, and The Blaze suspended her for the comments this past week. The View is a show hosted by all women who are normally on the liberal side, however they also have conservative guests and memorably used Elizabeth Hasselbeck as their all-conservative panelist consistently. Since her departure, others have had to fill on that role.

The addition of Tomi Lahren as a guest recently was interesting for The View, but she did not seem to come off as mean or as harsh or as, well, shouty as she normally is on her show with The Blaze. Toward the end of her segment with the show, it was brought up that Tomi Lahren considers herself to be pro-choice, as she calls herself a constitutional Republican. She told the ladies of The View…

“I am someone that’s for limited government. So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government, but I think the government should decide what women should do with their bodies.”

Most were shocked to hear the comments made by the young Tomi Lahren, who normally sides completely on the conservative side of things. Her comments seem to cause a lot of problems across social media among conservatives who claimed that she should not confuse constitutionalism with believing abortion should be allowed.

Due to the fact that she said she would be a hypocrite to believe differently, many took that as a shot to their beliefs in the conservative pool. After this The Blaze suspended Tomi Lahren, putting her show on the back-burner for a bit. According to The Hill, it appears that the network has now banned her permanently, meaning her time at The Blaze appears to be done.

Many feel that Tomi Lahren has pretty much been playing a character since she started with the network. Footage from her time in college shows her speaking on things with a different viewpoint than she has now, with a more moderate tone rather than completely right views. At that time, she seemed to be open to talking about things from a middle-ground standpoint rather than reaching far to one side or the other.

Since starting with The Blaze, she has been as right as one could possibly be. However, that is what The Blaze asks of their hosts. It is completely possible to say that Tomi Lahren is the most popular person on the network besides the man who started it, Glenn Beck. She has never really gone into pro-life versus pro-choice material on her show in great depth, possibly to avoid issues such as these coming up. However, some say she flip-flopped from being pro-life to pro-choice just recently.

The New York Post spoke to one insider source regarding how Glenn Beck was handling the Tomi Lahren situation, who told the Post…

“Glenn is reminding the world of his conservative principles by sidelining Tomi after she insulted conservatives by calling them hypocrites. He’s trying to balance being a leading conservative thinker and also someone who can unify the country… He just couldn’t sit by and watch as Tomi Lahren said there’s no way for conservatives to justify anything other than being pro-choice.”

It is also interesting timing for Tomi to be banned from the network. Her contract with the network is coming up soon, and many are under the impression that she could be leaving for another network…possibly a much larger one such as that of FOX or CNN. Her views have gotten her a lot of love from conservatives, but her comments on being pro-choice may very well allow her to be recruited by other networks in the world of media.

Lahren has become very popular, especially on Facebook, concerning her “final thoughts.” Her videos have seem millions of hits, and have started to be huge among young conservatives. Many believe if she were to stay just on Facebook or go to YouTube, her audience would be just as large because networks do not control social media at the end of the day. They can only boost material there, which could be done by Tomi Lahren herself. However, shares have been huge on her videos meaning she could rely simply on social media to get her views out there for everyone to see.

It seems that Tomi shared her pro-choice views at a time that made sense, as she could have kept them to herself. No one knew of these views until she was asked about it on The View when it was brought up. Normally in interviews, hosts are prepared ahead of time for whomever they are interviewing. They are given things that this person wants to talk about and the host generally just go from there.

This would mean that Tomi Lahren wanted to talk about her pro-choice stance directly, in front of a major audience that would see her views incidentally on the show of the same. With this said, it seems as if she could have done this thinking it could help her open up opportunities with other networks. It is unlikely that she will be without a place to work for very long, as her popularity alone is too big for networks to not pick her up.

