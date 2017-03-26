Ivanka Trump Has Worn Out Her Welcome In Her New Washington D.C. Neighborhood

Ivanka Trump recently transplanted herself to Washington D.C., and rumor has it that she’s soon to be getting an office of her own in the White House. When Ivanka and hubby Jared Kushner moved into their new, decidedly posh Washington D.C. neighborhood, they were initially welcomed by neighbors with open arms.

Not anymore, reports People.

Neighbors say Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner have 'ruined' neighborhood https://t.co/K9s8Cfl3ld pic.twitter.com/XZMskwKpta — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) March 26, 2017

In fact, Ivanka Trump’s new Washington D.C. neighbors are already sick and tired of the first daughter, her family and all of their requisite security detail. According to neighbors, the Secret Service are snapping up all available parking (both in front of Ivanka’s new home and in front of neighboring houses), leaving residents of the formerly quiet and peaceful neighborhood out in the cold.

It has even been reported that Ivanka Trump’s new Washington D.C. neighbors have started emailing and calling their local city officials in protest. The reason? Apparently, either Ivanka Trump, her security or the Secret Service have actually installed “No Parking” signs in front of her neighbors’ homes to ensure that Secret Service vehicles have enough parking. Before actual tax-paying residents.

One neighbor of Ivanka Trump, identified as Rhona Friedman (who now has the unlucky and inconvenient distinction of living next door to the Ivanka Trump Washington D.C. circus), has spoken out to the media regarding the hassle of living next door to Donald Trump’s daughter. According to Friedman, the situation has quickly become dire for long-time residents of the neighborhood.

“I started screaming. If you happen to miss that moment before the spaces get filled, you’re dead. We were a nice, quiet residential community and we’ve become a neighborhood where people take pictures.”

Irate residents of Ivanka Trump’s new Washington D.C. neighborhood say that in addition to the “No Parking” signs limiting parking spaces for residents, Ivanka’s block is also now lined with unsightly metal barricades and full of Secret Service agents.

Neighbors complain about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's security detail https://t.co/wktyx0qC5C pic.twitter.com/XE6XJkFLZ3 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 26, 2017

Neighbors of Trump claim that the Secret Service agents guarding Ivanka Trump’s body (and those of her family members), are another part of the problem of living next to the POTUS’ daughter. According to residents, the agents group together and speak unnaturally loudly. What’s more, some neighbors even complain that in a neighborhood full of small children, some members of the Secret Service even change their shirts in full public view.

The house in question, resided in by Ivanka Trump, her husband, and the pair’s three young children, is located in the Kalorama neighborhood area of Washington D.C. As Fox News reports, Ivanka and her hubby don’t own the property outright, but are rather renting it fro a company that purchased the property after Donald Trump secured his White House victory.

@thehill I wonder if the same applies to Melania Trump in NYC. — Henry Puyi (@PuyiHenry) March 26, 2017

@dcexaminer Well at least they can be sure there homes won't be vandalized! Don't worry be happy ???? — Don Robles (@don_donrobles10) March 26, 2017

@Cosmopolitan this family is exactly what I used to watch soap operas for. Divorce, cheating, lying, crazy kids, hint of incest, mental issu — Ms. Janene (@MTJanene1) March 26, 2017

@AP @APBenNuckols when Trump gets impeached how fast do you think the clan will get out of town?! — Krystal Goodson (@Krystal2575) March 25, 2017

Because the new Ivanka Trump home is located in a wealthy, well-to-do neighborhood, it unsurprising that some of her new neighbors “fellow” politicians. One, former Democratic Congressman from Connecticut Toby Moffett, claims that the way Ivanka Trump and her family treat the neighborhood and feelings of her new neighbors is indicative how the “whole Trump phenomenon,” and shows how the Trump family pushes people around.

“We’re just a little story in a cosmic, bigger story, which is the whole Trump phenomenon and how they push their way around. You have people coming and going. You have three or four, sometimes five, SUVs that are very big and that aren’t from the neighborhood.”

Even worse than the constant influx of people and security personnel around Ivanka Trump’s new $5.5 million Washington D.C. home is, according to some neighbors, the trash situation. Apparently, with all of the hustle and bustle of being her dad’s unofficial assistant, nobody in Ivanka’s household (nor their staff) has come to understand the neighborhood’s trash pickup schedule.

“It has been a three-ring circus from the day that they’ve moved in.”

Ivanka Trump's security detail angering her DC neighbors https://t.co/b1PiJoEKXy pic.twitter.com/MUus9ie1Jy — The Hill (@thehill) March 26, 2017

While a slew of high-profile residents have come and gone in the Washington D.C. neighborhood, it appears that Ivanka and her brood are the first and only to really strike a nerve with locals. In fact, even Chris Wallace, anchor for the notoriously-right-wing Fox News network, showed up at a recent neighborhood meeting to gripe about the parking issues caused by Ivanka Trump and her family.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service has released a statement regarding the widespread neighborhood complaints associated with Ivanka Trump’s new living situation.

“[The Secret Service] makes every effort to collaborate with businesses and residents to minimize disruptions, while simultaneously maintaining the highest level of security for the individuals we are mandated to protect.”

Interestingly, while Barack Obama and his family live not far from Ivanka and hers, his neighbors aren’t reporting the same issues.

Neither Ivanka Trump nor her husband have spoken out publicly about the drama unfolding in their new Washington D.C. neighborhood.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]