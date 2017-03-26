Jinger Duggar Pregnant? Picture Of Possible Baby Bump Sparks Rumors Of Pregnancy

Jinger Duggar could be pregnant, fans of the reality star are speculating after pictures showed what could be a small baby bump.

Since her wedding to Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger has been on something of a “baby watch” among Duggar fans, and there may now be evidence that Jinger is expecting. A picture posted from a recent family trip shows what some fans believe to be a small baby bump.

The picture, which can be seen below, isn’t definitive at all, but still has many fans talking and sharing the picture on social media.

???? A post shared by jinger nicole {duggar} vuolo (@jingernicolevuolo) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

Many fans had been keeping their eye on Jinger Duggar to see if she would get pregnant as quickly as her sisters, Jessa and Jill Duggar, who both were expecting within months of tying the knot. Jinger had said that she too wanted to have children early.

Like the speculation currently hitting Jinger Duggar, both Jill and Jessa were the subject of pregnancy rumors for weeks before they finally revealed the news to fans.

There are already some signs that Jinger and Jeremy are headed in the same direction. Back in August, Jinger hinted that she might be pregnant soon after tying the knot.

“Well, I love kids. I’m excited for the future, when Jeremy and I are married, to start a family,” she said (via InTouch). “We haven’t talked about size, but I know we both love children. They’re a joy.”

The rumors that Jinger Duggar could be pregnant comes as the reality television star just made waves for breaking a family rule. The star was pictured with husband Jeremy Vuolo wearing shorts — which actually goes against the unwritten rule that Duggar woman should cover up and usually wear pants or long dresses or skirts.

It was something that family matriarch Michelle Duggar has referenced in past interviews.

“My daughters are the second generation of modest dressing in this family,” Michelle said (via InTouch). “They’ve grown up being dressed modestly, and in clothes that are definitely more feminine apparel. I’ve told my daughters this has been a joyful journey for me to learn what my Lord has called me to. I really feel like the Lord is impressing upon me that I should be modest in what I wear. And also, that I really should be defining who I am as a woman by choosing to wear dresses and skirts.”

OMG! A Duggar girl is wearing shorts! pic.twitter.com/bppbWjRzDL — Pop Culture Punch (@PopCulturePunch) March 12, 2017

This is not the first time that Jinger Duggar has been a bit of a rebel, InTouch noted. She had joked about her sex life with Jeremy and previously noted that she “lived in sin” before committing to Jesus when she was 14.

“I came to my parents and I was like, I really need Jesus because I know in my own self I’m not going to be able to get to heaven. I’ve done so many bad deeds,” Jinger had said. “I’ve sinned against God. I cannot save myself from my sins. I was totally broken.”

The incidents — including Jinger’s decision to buck the family’s rules about keeping her legs covered up — have some fans speculating that Jinger could be breaking free from her parents’ influence.

Jinger Duggar Wore Shorts, She Is Freehttps://t.co/xBDKTrcGya — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 16, 2017

PDA on honeymoon, presumably using birth control, and now wearing shorts–is it possible that #JingerDuggar has been freed ?????! #FreeJinger — Christine Medvecky (@ChristineMcCue) March 16, 2017

If Jinger Duggar is pregnant, the reality star isn’t quite ready to say yet. There has been no hint from Jinger or anyone else from the Duggar family that another baby could be on the way.

[Featured Image by Jinger Duggar/Instagram]