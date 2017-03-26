Sorry, Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, & Ashley Tisdale Aren’t Up For ‘HSM’ Reunion

Many adored Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron’s portrayal of lovers Gabriella and Troy in High School Musical, but a comeback is far from happening. The 28-year-old actress revealed she “completely lost contact” with her co-star and former beau.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, she shared that she is no longer on speaking terms with the 29-year-old actor. The two met in 2010 on the set of Disney’s famous flick. They parted ways in 2015 because of the pressure that came with their relationship.

Vanessa told the New York Times that she got exhausted dealing with women who kept on chasing Zac. “I went through a phase when I was really mean because I was so fed up,” she remarked. “Girls were running after him, and I was giving them death stares.”

Even Paris Jackson can’t resist Zac’s charms. When she recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s show, Paris recalled being “this heartbroken 10-year-old” because Zac failed to be at the “High School Musical Live” concert. She was “so bummed” because the artist who replaced Zac didn’t even look like the actor.

After the film premiered in 2006, it was followed by two more films, High School Musical 2 and High School Musical 3: Senior Year. Vanessa told E! News that she won’t return for High School Musical 4.

“I mean, I’m 28. I could be a teacher, but I refuse to be a teacher! I’m still a teenager at heart. So probably not with me, but I’m excited to see what they whip together.”

She reminded the new cast members to simply have fun because during their time, they were “just kids running around having fun.”

Last year, Ashley Tisdale also told Just Jared that she’s done with High School Musical.

“Looking back, it was such a perfect thing for its time and was so pure that I just don’t know how you go from there. High School Musical didn’t make us, we made High School Musical because of our friendship, how close we were, and the magic there at the time. Kenny Ortega just made it what it was. Disney is an amazing company so I’m sure they’ll find some way to do it.”

She likewise discussed the difficulty she encountered separating her identity from her famous character Sharpay. She described her as “awesome,” but in real life, she was far from being Sharpay. Despite this, there was a tendency for people to label her for the character that she played.

As for Zac, while he did not directly talk about his refusal to reprise his role should there be opportunities, he told Men’s Fitness that at times, he doesn’t like to be associated with the famous franchise.

“I step back and look at myself and I still want to kick that guy’s ass sometimes. Like, f-ck that guy. He’s done some kind of cool things with some cool people — he did that one thing [Neighbors] that was funny — but, I mean, he’s still just that fu–ing kid from [High School Musical].”

High School Musical 4 will have new East High Wildcats faces. The students’ rivals, the West High Knights, will appear in the story too.

Sharpay and Ryan’s cousin, Campbell, is the school’s new Troy. He isn’t only a soccer captain, but also a theater star. Tamara is described as the film’s newest Sharpay.

The new flick will likewise welcome Erin who is the only girl on the soccer team. Another character is Derek who might look tough but actually wears his heart on his sleeve.

Jeffrey Hornaday, who directed Disney’s Teen Beach Movie, will choreograph High School Musical 4. Peter Barsocchini, who penned the screenplays for the three previous HSMmovies, will come back together with Baby Daddy’s Dan Berendsen.

