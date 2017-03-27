Is ‘Prison Break’ Star William Fichtner Skipping Season 5 For ‘Top Gear ‘US?

The highly anticipated return of Prison Break Season 5 is coming up soon. Everyone is returning, except for the amazing William Fichtner, who portrays Alexander Mahone. As the excitement builds for the new season premiere, there was quite a surprise when it was recently announced that Fichtner is now going to star in the thrice rebooted American version of Top Gear. Is this the reason Alex Mahone won’t be back on Prison Break Season 5?

Just a few days ago, the BBC made a huge announcement that they are once again rebooting Top Gear, the US version. Actor William Fichtner, known for his roles in Dark Knight and Prison Break has been signed on to the BBC show, along with drag racer Antron Brown and automobile journalist, Tom “Wookie” Ford.

The recently canceled US version of Top Gear was hosted by Adam Ferrara, Rutledge Wood, and Tanner Foust between 2010-2016 and was shown on the History Channel.

The trio will be filming eight, one-hour episodes that will be shown later in the year on BBC America, along with the rebooted Top Gear with Friends star Matt LeBlanc, along with British journalists Rory Reid and Chris Harris.

According to the website for Top Gear, “Top Gear America will review not just exclusive and state-of-the-art vehicles, but also the cars of America’s culture-defining past.”

“From the latest supercars to the ultimate in automotive engineering technology, Top Gear America will put the viewer in the passenger seat alongside the car-obsessed hosts, as they race the most incredible vehicles on the scenic highways and historic tracks of the American west.”

Fans of the Stig will be happy to know that like the original Top Gear series with Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, the masked racer will be on this version of Top Gear, as well as a weekly celebrity guest.

“Each week will feature a different celebrity who will compete for top honor on the leader board at the new Top Gear studio and track, Speed Vegas.”

Variety spoke to BBC America president Sarah Barnett, who was thrilled at the new lineup of modest gear heads.

“We are big fans of the mix of cars, credibility and charisma that adds up to the winning formula for ‘Top Gear,’ and couldn’t be happier that BBCA is now the home for the franchise in the U.S., with ‘Top Gear America’ joining the original show on our network. Bill, Antron and Wookie are serious gearheads who never take themselves too seriously. It will be quite the trip.”

Is Top Gear the reason that actor Fichtner is not returning back to Prison Break? It doesn’t sound like Bill Fichtner had any say in this matter. Digital Spy reports that at San Diego Comic-Con, actor Robert Knepper, who portrays T-Bag told the them that Prison Break writer Paul Scheuring chose to not write Alexander Mahone into the new season. It appears that Mahone is not back because the screenwriter cannot figure out a new way to bring him back into the show.

“I really trust Paul Scheuring – and Paul loves Bill Fichtner and I love Bill Fichtner.” “He’s a brilliant actor – but Paul honestly said to me, ‘I don’t know what to do with that character’. He didn’t want to just bring everybody back, so that the audience go, ‘Oh, look, it’s Bill Fichtner again!’ – he honestly thought, ‘I’m not sure where to do that in the plot’.”

What an absolute babe! I adore William Fichtner so much! He's beautiful, wonderful and how fab is he as Alex Mahone in Prison Break! pic.twitter.com/ndLBCq4z1u — Benedict Weasley (@AMadHobbit) March 13, 2017

While that does not sound hopeful that Fichtner will be returning, this certainly does. Perhaps Prison Break fans have to hope for a sixth season to see the return of Alex Mahone?

“So if someday there’s another chapter of this, maybe then Bill will be back. But I think the characters that are there, each of our moments that we have, are key to the storytelling, which is how it should be.”

Are you disappointed that former Prison Break star William Fichtner will not be reprising his role of Alex Mahone for the rebooted new season? will you be watching the new American Top Gear starring Bill Fichtner?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]