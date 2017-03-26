Chrissy Metz Of ‘This Is Us’ On Sex Scenes, Weight Loss, Love And Possible Duet

This is Us actress Chrissy Metz continues to gain popularity, not only for her acting skills, but her positive outlook on life, love and body image. While Chrissy has weight issues like her character, Kate Pearson, Metz does not let it define who she is. Metz is speaking out now about the possibility of on-screen sex scenes, her personal love life, continuing a weight loss journey and about a possible duet with Mandy Moore.

Chrissy recently completed a photo shoot with Harper’s Bazaar in which Metz says, “When I first heard Harper’s Bazaar wanted me to be sexy I was like, ‘Who, me?’ I knew y’all were edgy but this is incredible—it’s validation.” While Chrissy admits she was first nervous at the prospect of being a pin-up, Metz said, “I can get into this now because I finally have the confidence.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr,Metz had a health scare on her 30th birthday in which she had a severe anxiety attack, which she had mistaken for a heart attack. It was an eye opener for Chrissy and she vowed to not let her self worth be measured by body image. Metz says, “Like, if I ever end up on the worst-dressed list, it’s not going to make me fall apart. I want to look great and feel good and be comfortable, but at the same time, none of this really matters. This is the fun stuff.”

Metz has made it her personal mission to play Kate well. Chrissy says, “I’m on this journey to inspire people, and to encourage them. We are all deserving of true happiness, so it’s much more than just acting. It’s like, forget you’re on this amazing television show, you’re changing lives and opening discussion.”

While Metz is looking to lose some weight in the future along with Kate, Chrissy says there are not set goals and no set numbers. Metz said, “If you can’t love who you are now, you can’t get to the place you want to be.” Chrissy also says she took the role of Kate Pearson for a reason. Chrissy said, “It’s a daily lesson for all of us. I’m paving the way for other women and men who know they’re destined for greatness but they don’t believe it yet.”

Fans saw Metz’ character decide to ultimately not get weight loss surgery during the first season of This is Us. Kate attempted to go to a “fat camp,” but was ultimately kicked out of the program. In real life after several failed diet and exercise program attempts, Chrissy shared with E!News that she would love to go on The Biggest Loser. Chrissy says, “I would love to go on The Biggest Loser, where it’s a concentrated thing.”

On This is Us, Metz is engaged to Toby, played by Chris Sullivan. Fans are hoping to see Kate and Toby make it down the aisle soon and Metz seems to agree. Entertainment Tonight shared that Metz has already been fantasizing about what Kate’s wedding dress could possibly look like. While Chrissy admits she has no clue if the wedding will happen, Metz does say she can’t wait to see what the dress would look like if it does.

Chrissy was also asked about the possibility of doing intimate sex scenes on the show with fiance Toby. As long as it is well done and tasteful, Metz admits she has no problems with the possibility of some intimate scenes. Chrissy says she doesn’t know if a scene like this will occur but says, “However, an intimate scene would be really interesting, because you haven’t seen that. Big people, tall people, short people, skinny [people], we all have intimacy with other people, believe it or not, so you know, it might [happen]. I’m up for it. As an actress, it’s like, ‘Bring it on!'”

While Metz may be up for some intimate scenes, what about real life boyfriend Josh Stancil. Josh is a cameraman on This is Us and the two have become quite serious. Metz admits her views on romance have changed since Josh came into her life. Stancil has proved to be very supportive and even offered to give up his job on set so he and Chrissy could be together.

Entertainment Tonight shared what Metz had to say about love and her realtionship with Josh. Chrissy said, “Everybody that comes into our lives are like the teacher or the student, and sometimes we’re both in one particular relationship. I mean, I love romance and I’ve always, like, loved love. The show, of course, helps with that because Jack and Rebecca’s love is so beautiful and pure, so, you know, I’ve learned a lot about myself.”

As far as what’s next for Chrissy and Kate, Metz says if she and co-star Mandy Moore could perform a duet together, it would be a dream come true. No definite plans have come to pass, but it sounds like both Moore and Metz would be up for the challenge either on set or off. Both women are looking into recording some music on their down time before season 2 of This is Us begins filming.

No release date has been set for season 2 of This is Us, but the drama has been renewed for a definite 36 more episodes which will make up season’s 2 and 3. This is Us airs on NBC.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Cosmopolitan]