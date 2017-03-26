Tyga’s Ex Demi Rose Copies Kylie Jenner Again

Tyga’s ex, Demi Rose Mawby has done it again. The English model posted a picture of herself on Instagram in which she looked a splitting image of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Demi Rose is known for her short fling with Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend. She was seen with him at the Cannes Film Festival party last year and since then, she has come to be known as “Tyga’s girl”.

???? by @alexandralouise__ A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Mar 24, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

She was seen wearing the same black dress that Kylie Jenner posted on her account a few days ago. Ever since Demi Rose Mawby shot to fame, she has been known for her resemblance to Kylie Jenner. But it’s not for no reason. Demi Rose has often posted pictures of herself in which she looked very much like Kylie Jenner. Demi Rose Mawby even endorses the same brand of tea as the Kardashian sisters and one can now see Demi posting her pictures with the same brand of tea quite often.

???? last night A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

Ever since Demi Rose’s association with Tyga, she has been in the news for some wrong reasons. Some time agon, Demi Rose’s escort profile went viral. The Inquisitr had reported that Demi Rose‘s profile was on the internet on all the escort sites. However, Demi Rose cleared her name from it and said she did not want her name associated with it. She was even considering legal action. She went on to say that “she’d fallen victim to prostitute identity theft.”

It was earlier reported that Demi Rose was also a part of Taz’s Angels, a group started by Taz, a Hugh Hefner kind of figure based out of Florida. The Instagram page on Taz’s Angels’ group defines “Angels” as “a group of pretty young women who live together in a rented mansion in Miami, apparently mentored by a man known simply as ‘Taz’ on how to achieve fame and fortune.”

It goes on to say that Taz’s Angels’ “Taz is our king and yes we all share him, the way I look at it is we rather have a quarter of a real n****r than a whole f*****g n*****r, most ya b*****s sharing ya man with ur best friend, ur neighbor, shit, even ur sister and don’t even know it. At the end of the day it’s our life and we don’t give a f*** what anyone thinks about us.” [sic]

Still loving @fittea to keep me feeling great when sticking to a healthy balanced diet and between training ☺ #ad A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:06am PST

Demi’s journey has been very long, Daily Mail has reported. Demi’s parents are very proud of their daughter and say that she’s always wanted to be in showbiz. “Her friend had a modeling book. Demi Rose didn’t think she was quite good enough but she excelled in beauty school and it her made her ambitious to pursue her dreams,” says her mother.

When Demi’s mother, Christine was asked if she was okay with her modelling career, she said: “We don’t mind at all. She always said she wouldn’t do nudity not that we’ve told her not to, her pictures are racy and suggestive but she shows them all to us. We’re right behind her. She’s such a beautiful girl, why shouldn’t she? If you’ve got it, flaunt it.”

#ad you know me you know I love my @fittea .. Gives you that extra boost to stay fit & feel good ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 28, 2016 at 10:04am PDT

It looks like Demi Rose has very supportive parents.

Her mother went on to say that Demi is a very down-to-earth girl and loves to stay at home. “She’s very kind and a really down-to-earth girl – nothing like what we are seeing in the press.”

“When she’s at home she’s perfectly normal. She loves her cat Raggles and her big white Samoyed dog Leo. She’s a great cook and is a homebody.”

Do you think Tyga’s girl Demi Rose copies Kylie Jenner? Do you think she looks like Kylie Jenner? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]