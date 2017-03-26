Donald Trump Approval Rating Drops Again Even Before Health Care Debacle Polls

Donald Trump can’t stop his slide in the job approval polls, as the latest polling averages show that Trump’s rating stands at record lows with a downward trend, after a new batch of approval polls late last week showed Trump buried by double-digit negatives in the difference between his approval and disapproval numbers among Americans. Trump’s average approval rating in the Huffington Post Pollster.com average of all polls now shows Trump at only 41.7 percent approval.

The Pollster.com average now shows a staggering 54.4 percent of Americans giving Trump a thumbs-down for the job he has done in the White House so far, about nine weeks into his term. Perhaps most significantly, none of the latest polls reflect the health care bill debacle of late last week, when on Friday Trump simply gave up on his signature piece of legislation, the American Health Care Act, which would have repealed the 2010 Affordable Care and Patient Protection Act.

That law, which now remains in place, was the emblematic accomplishment of President Barack Obama and is better known as “Obamacare.” The ACHA was generally referred to as “TrumpCare,” or “RyanCare” after House Speaker Paul Ryan who attempted to throw his full political weight behind the bill, only to see it fail without even a vote in the House of Representatives.

Trump throughout his presidential campaign and on his campaign website had promised “full repeal of Obamacare” immediately “on day one of the Trump Administration.” But after failing on Day 64 of his administration, Trump claimed, “I never said repeal and replace Obamacare — you’ve all heard my speeches — I never said repeal it and replace it within 64 days.”

Watch the following video taken at an October campaign rally in Florida, in which Trump pledges to “immediately” repeal and replace “the disaster known as Obamacare,” telling his supporters that to do so will be “easy.”

Trump has yet to publicly acknowledge any of his own seeming mistakes or failures in allowing the health care bill to die with a whimper rather than a bang. But he has made a point of blaming “Democrats,” particularly House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and even Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer even though the Senate had nothing to do with the House bill, calling both Pelosi and Schumer “the losers.”

Trump’s attempt to blame Democrats is additionally confusing because with only 193 Democrats in the House compared to 237 Republicans, Trump did not require a single Democratic vote to pass the ACHA.

Polls released next week will begin to reflect the fallout fro Trump’s failure and the impact on his approval rating.

But even before the Friday health care debacle, a set of four Trump approval rating polls were released on Thursday, showing that Trump has displayed no signs of turning around the American public’s opinion of his performance in the office of president.

One of those was the historically Trump-friendly Rasmussen poll, which as recently as last Tuesday showed Trump at an even split, with a 50-50 approval to disapproval rating. But by March 24, just three days later, Trump’s approval rating in the Rasmussen poll cratered to just 44 percent, a drop of six percentage points, while 56 percent said they did not approve of Trump’s job performance.

But Trump’s most disastrous poll showing last week came in the internet-based ICitizen poll, in which Americans crushed Trump handing him a 37 percent approval rating against a stunning 62 percent who disapprove of how he has handled the presidency so far.

