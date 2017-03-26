Christina El Moussa Trends: Side Boob, Inappropriate Pictures, And Mommy-Shamers

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa trends on Google and social media this week for a combination of flashing side boob, posting “inappropriate” pictures, and getting slammed by mommy-shamers.

According to AOL News, the Flip or Flop star shared several pictures of herself wearing a bikini this week on Instagram. Initially, it was the fact that her daughter Taylor was in some of the photos that she shared that attracted so much attention.

The photoshoot featured Christina El Moussa and her 6-year-old daughter wearing matching two-piece purple bathing suits. Both Christina and her daughter were flashing big smiles. Taylor’s smile was extra wide because she was enjoying a donut during the photoshoot. Christina, on the other hand, was holding her new French bulldog puppy.

Welcome to the family!! @cashiethefrenchbulldog ???? Click link in my bio!! ???????? A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

What Christina likely thought was a fun photoshoot for her and her daughter quickly got slammed by mommy-shamers and celebrity-watchers as “completely inappropriate.” Fox News, notes that one viewer of the show said they would no longer be watching the show because Christina was not making good choices as a mother.

In three days, the picture featuring Christina and her daughter Taylor in matching bikinis acquired 43,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments. While media outlets claim the initial reaction to the Flip or Flop bikini photos was very negative and filled with mommy-shamers – it appears as if the commenters on the picture are now singing a different tune.

Celebrating my ten year friendship with creator Monica @Lspaceswim & the launch of Little L! ????Check out their giveaway today so you can wear them too! A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 26, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

“Can someone explain why this is inappropriate?” one Instagram user questions.

“I don’t see anything wrong with any of these bikini pictures,” a second Instagram user exclaimed.

There are several recent comments telling Christina to just ignore the haters as they are just “jealous” of the gorgeous bikini pictures.

There are, however, still a trickle of negative trickle of mommy-shamers leaving comments on the picture.

“No modesty at all. This is what you’re teaching your daughter?”

The Flip or Flop star is also currently trending on Google and social media because of an Instagram account she made exclusively for her new family bulldog, Cash. In one of the pictures, which can be viewed directly on Instagram, Christina can be seen holding her French bulldog up and giving Cash a kiss.

AOL News notes the Flip or Flop star managed to flash a hint of side boob in the photo she shared on her new dog’s Instagram page. In the comments of this particular photo, Christina has been hit with a pretty even mixture of people complementing her for her hot body and body-shamming her for being “too skinny.”

Love my mama ????@christinaelmoussa A post shared by Cash The Frenchie (@cashiethefrenchbulldog) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

PEOPLE notes that the Flip or Flop star didn’t take too kindly to the mommy and body-shamers on her Instagram pictures of her and her daughter in bikinis. El Moussa fired back at those who shamed her photos as inappropriate and gave her unwanted parenting advice.

A day ago, Christina shared a photo of Taylor’s first slumber party.

In the caption of the photo, Christina revealed there were six kids, a dog, and two mothers. Unfortunately for Christina, mommy-shamers were not too happy with her 19-month-old Brayden James standing so close to the pool. In the comments on the photo, it does not appear as if people are very happy to see Taylor and her friends in bikinis calling it indecent and inappropriate. The mommy-shamers claim Christina is sending the wrong message to Taylor, Brayden, and the other children at the party.

“No one is a hater, but as a mother it is scary to have a toddler being that close to a pool!” one user pointed out on picture above.

The Flip or Flop star deciding she had had enough of the mommy-shamers this week decided to fire back.

“OMG 1. It’s a beach entry if he fell in it’s only a foot high, he would be ok 2. It’s not his first time in or around the pool, but thanks for your “concern” aka judgment. 3. AND most importantly I am right there and could be to him in 3 seconds SMH at this!!!!”

What do you think about all of the attention Christina El Moussa has been getting on social media lately regarding her bikini pictures with her daughter? Do you think people are overreacting? Share your thoughts with us in the comment’s section found down below.

