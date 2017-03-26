Cheryl And Liam Payne Baby Name Game Is On, Did Chiam Turn Down Magazine Offers?

Cheryl and Liam Payne have announced the birth of their son and in a bid to protect his privacy, the two have reportedly rejected offers from glossy spreads. For months, the songstress has kept her pregnancy a secret. The couple, called by some as “Chiam,” never issued statements to address the speculations.

Nonetheless, when it was time to welcome the baby, the parents did not hide their pride. Cheryl shared a photo of the One Direction crooner cradling their first born.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever ???? A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

“Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival,” she wrote. Fans were quick to think about the baby’s possible moniker.

Some recalled Cheryl’s GQ interview in 2012 in which she talked about her fondness for kids as well as her preferred name for a baby.

“I’d love kids. I’m obsessed with babies. Of course I’ve thought about baby names. A million times. I like Alfie for a little boy. I know that’s what I was put on the earth to do. To be a mother.”

There were fans who thought of the name Taylor because Liam once declared in a radio interview that he liked the name.

“I like the name Taylor. Taylor’s pretty neutral for a boy or a girl. That’s what I’m going to call my first child if I had children,” he said as reported by the Belfast Telegraph.

The name Simon has similarly surfaced as bookmakers joined Cheryl and Liam’s baby name game. While Alfie is the top choice in the betting that they have launched, Simon has emerged as a frontrunner too because of the couple’s connection with The X Factor mogul Simon Cowell. Other names that have been suggested include Harry, Frank, Henry, and James.

Liam’s mother and sisters have expressed their happiness for the newest addition to their family. Karen shared on Instagram that she is “the happiest grandmother.” She admitted crying all the time lately because she’s overwhelmed for having “the most beautiful grandson in the world.”

The 1D singer’s older sisters Nicola and Ruth also described the moment of seeing their nephew as “love at first sight.” Ruth greeted Cheryl for celebrating her first Mother’s Day.

“It’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far,” Liam’s Instagram caption read. He lauded Cheryl for being an “incredible mother” who made all his dreams come true.

With Cheryl and Liam both having names in a highly-publicized industry, it is not surprising that many are eager to know more about their baby. When Liam’s band mate Louis Tomlinson welcomed his firstborn with Briana Jungwirth, both families went out of their ways to protect the young Freddie Reign.

A source revealed to the Daily Mail that, “Cheryl and Liam decided they won’t be sharing any pictures as they want to protect the privacy of the baby.”

They were allegedly offered major deals both from the UK and US, but these did not entice them for they were committed to guard their son.

Liam and Cheryl were first introduced in 2008 when the Wolverhampton-born singer was still auditioning for The X Factor. Cheryl was still married to footballer Ashley Cole. They divorced in 2010 and in 2014, Cheryl married Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini. The union ended in 2016.

Cheryl opted not to publicize her pregnancy for she allegedly did not want to “jinx her happiness” following her failed marriages.

However, when she stepped out with Liam in December last year to attend a holiday event, Cheryl allowed her protruding bump to speak for her. She similarly appeared on a spread for L’Oreal where she was photographed cradling her tummy.

[Featured Image by Star Max/AP Images]