Blac Chyna Shows Off 50-Pound Weight Loss, How Did She Lose Weight?

Smoking hot mama!

Blac Chyna revealed that she only has 11 pounds to reach her goal weight of 130 pounds. The mom of two posted a Snapchat video showing her petite body, and she showed proof that she is only 141 pounds.

According to Us Weekly, Blac Chyna wore a skintight, olive green dress to flaunt her trim figure to her Snapchat fans and followers. Of course, her fans were excited for her and responded with enthusiastic comments about how fabulous she looked.

“192 to 141.6 … Goal 130 (11 pounds to go),” Blac Chyna captioned her video. The mom of two stepped on the scale proving to her followers that she weighed in at 141 pounds.

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Mar 25, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian welcomed their daughter Dream in November. Ever since Chyna has worked hard to shed her baby weight with the goal to be at 130 pounds by summer.

The reality TV star claims her starting weight was 192, which means she has dropped an impressive 51 pounds since November. No matter how you feel about Blac Chyna, there’s little doubt that she has worked her behind off to lose weight.

In February, Chyna revealed that she had lost 40 pounds, weighing 152.4 with her eyes on the prize hoping to hit 130 pounds by June.

This is my inspiration. A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

Kardashian and Blac Chyna split last month, giving them both more time to focus on their health and fitness goals. According to Life & Style, Rob has posted a series of images to social media with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson.

Kardashian said that Dream is his motivation to get healthy and lose weight.

“Rob thinks it’s the right decision [to end the relationship]. Chyna has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates. This won’t end well.”

Even though Chyna and Kardashian are no longer together, she believes they will make it in the end. She won’t stop fighting for their love and she hopes he feels the same about her, too.

“I feel like every person who’s in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs. Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it’s fake. I’m in it for the long haul.”

Chyna explained that Rob will always be a part of her life because if their daughter, Dream. She knows deep down that they both want the relationship to work, and she believes that Rob’s family, as well as hers, hope they work things out too.

“My advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms. I feel like everything isn’t going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier.”

As for how Blac Chyna lost her baby weight, she claims she drinks a “ton of water” and makes time for exercise. For the first eight weeks, she said that she breastfed Dream and drank about a gallon of water every day. Since she can resume her fitness regime, she works out at the gym, maintains a low carb diet, and drinks about a gallon of water a day.

“I’m drinking a ton of water.”

#Entertainment Kris Jenner Prepared to Take On Blac Chyna as Rob Kardashian Seeks Dual Custody of Baby Dream:… https://t.co/YEm0bjlF62 pic.twitter.com/1bsUPI1AIu — PostperHour (@postperhour) March 16, 2017

Right now, filming has been paused on their reality TV series, Rob & Chyna and Kris Jenner wants her son to launch his own The Bachelor type dating series.

“Some of the girls will be wined and dined by Rob at popular celebrity hot spots, but others will be taken to fast food restaurants like Taco Bell or Burger King in an effort to weed out the gold diggers. Not only does Kris want to find Rob the perfect girlfriend, she also hopes a dating show will take his mind off Chyna.”

It’s unclear whether the latest split from Blac Chyna will last, but it’s clear that momager Kris Jenner is hoping to get Rob interested in another woman so he won’t be tempted to reconcile with his baby mama.

How Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Are Co-Parenting Dream Kardashian After Their Split: The source added, "So far… https://t.co/lRhY7konRe pic.twitter.com/yb9nUkTUkP — News Headquarter (@newshqtoday) March 16, 2017

A source revealed that Season 2 of Rob & Chyna is still in the works and should air in 2017.

Are you impressed with Blac Chyna’s weight loss results? Will you watch Rob’s dating reality TV show?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]