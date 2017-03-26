‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood And Matt Baier To Invite Farrah Abraham To Wedding?

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier’s wedding is several months away, but the couple revealed to People magazine that they have decided to extend an invite to every single person in the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast. In an interview with People magazine, the Never Too Late author said she and Matt are open to inviting everyone to partake in the ceremony, which leaves many to wonder if Teen Mom OG rival, Farrah Abraham, is included in the gracious invite.

“Every single ‘Teen Mom’ star will be invited… Every single one from Teen Mom 2 and ‘Teen Mom: OG.”

Farrah and Amber’s relationship became rockier with every reunion. However, the fight between cast members Farrah and Amber at the Teen Mom OG Season 6 reunion special is one that is considered by many to be the biggest reunion fights in Teen Mom history.

On Snapchat, Farrah’s boyfriend, Simon Saran, accused Matt Baier, 45, of looking like a pedophile. Dr. Drew asked Farrah about Simon’s statement and their nonchalant response ignited some pretty fierce emotions in Amber — which in turn resulted in a near physical brawl between Amber and Farrah and wrestling match between Matt and Farrah’s father, Michael Abraham.

Months after the fight, the 26-year-old said she is working to put the event behind her. “I don’t know if I feel frantic or anything… I’m kind of scared–not for any particular reason- just the fact that I’m getting married. We are on time and we pretty much know exactly what we want to do. We’re just trying to stay level-headed because there’s just a lot going on right now.”

In Vegas with my babe???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Feb 18, 2017 at 8:46pm PST

Amber’s marriage to Matt Baier will be her first marriage and she’s a little nervous. Portwood said she and Matt are just trying to keep it cool. In her interview with People magazine, Amber joked that her soon-to-be husband is more interested in the wedding planning part than she is.

“[Matt] is completely into it, even more than me maybe… He is writing down the guest list and we already have 200 people on it, I don’t even know 50 of them!”

All nerves aside, Portwood said she is super happy to reveal that she will be designing her own wedding dress because she doesn’t know who she would want to take on such a major job. Portwood said she’s going for a super classic look.

“… The style that I am going for is really ’30s, ’40s, ’50s, where it’s kind of see-through but not. [It has] certain jewels on it, [is] body-forming and flared out at the end with a long train. I’ve went to a couple of stores and looked at dresses that are very similar and I got a lot of ideas.”

Amber and Gary Shirley have an 8-year-old daughter together named, Leah, and Amber is super excited to design her daughter’s dress as well.

“I think Leah should wear almost the same dress as me, but only a little puffier at the end — really girly and just right for an 8-year-old.”

All of the major life events happening including planning a wedding, running a boutique, and parenting an active daughter could be stressful for anyone. Amber revealed she has stayed sober for nearly six years and through it all and has found different ways to cope, like going to the gym three days a week and eating a balanced and healthy diet. Portwood said it would be impossible to accomplish the things that she has in the last several years if she were not sober.

“I think now it’s been 5 ½ years I’ve been sober, I stopped counting awhile ago… The only thing I am doing is taking medications for my bi-polar, borderline personality and anxiety. In the beginning, you have rough patches, because you are trying out medications and you have to find the right ones for you, but I am doing really good…”

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]